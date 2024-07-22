Bad Newz box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal film earns almost 30 cr on opening weekend in India

Bad Newz box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal continues to be on a roll as his latest film, Anand Tiwari's romantic comedy also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, is nearing the ₹30 crore mark in India. As per Sacnilk, the film has managed a steady grip on the earnings through the opening weekend. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal goes ‘wow’ at viral sari-clad content creator's moves on Tauba Tauba. Watch) Bad Newz box office collection day 3: Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal film nears ₹ 30 crore

Bad Newz's opening weekend

As per the report, Bad Newz added ₹11.15 crore to its collection on Sunday, thus resulting in a total of ₹29.7 crore for its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The day 3 collection registered a minor spike from the Saturday earnings of ₹10.25 crore, which in turn was a significant increase from its opening day collection of ₹8.3 crore.

The opening day collection turned out to be the highest in Vicky's career so far, even beating his biggest hit yet – Aditya Dhar's 2019 military action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. Whether he manages to pass the Monday test is yet to be ascertained. The film has received mixed reviews, but the word-of-mouth seems to be quite positive.

Vicky visits theatre

Vicky showed gratitude to his audience on Saturday when he paid a surprise visit to a late-night show of Bad Newz in Mumbai. He thanked the theatre audience for braving the rains to make it to the show, posed for selfies with some of them, and also sang his viral track Tauba Tauba with the audience.

Bad Newz is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is directed by Anand Tiwari of Love Per Square Foot, Bandish Bandits, and Maja Ma-fame. The film also features actor Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.

Bad Newz is described as a "rare comedy film inspired by true events" about heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers.

It is the spiritual sequel to Raj Mehta's 2019 hit romantic comedy Good Newwz, which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.