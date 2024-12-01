Josh Allen's ex claims ‘hackers’ took control after ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ insult post-Hailee Steinfeld proposal

Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, is speaking out after a controversial post from her Instagram account called the Buffalo Bills quarterback a “brain-dead CTE athlete” following his engagement announcement to Marvel star, Hailee Steinfeld. Claiming her Instagram was ‘hacked,’ Williams took to her Instagram Story to explain the situation after Allen's fans bashed her for the low blow. The comment followed a troll’s remark about her love life, which Williams allegedly responded to with the controversial remark. Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, is speaking out after a controversial post from her Instagram account(Pic- Instagram)

Josh Allen's ex claims her Instagram was ‘hacked’

“My accounts have been hacked several times tonight,” Williams clarified on her social media, adding, “Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please Imk.”

The comment surfaced just hours after Allen shared a photo of the special moment when he proposed to Hailee Steinfeld. The post featured a picture of him going down on one knee. Williams' alleged response came after a troll made a jab at her love life, asking, “Haven’t found the next pro athlete yet????” To which she reportedly retorted, “Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn’t play for one. 🙏🏻 Don’t have to be with another brain-dead CTE athlete.”

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a condition that can affect individuals who have experienced repeated concussions or traumatic brain injuries, often seen in football players. While there are no reports of Allen suffering from it, many on Reddit were skeptical of the 'hacked' explanation and criticised his ex for perpetuating such remarks.

“Seriously, this is a lame excuse. I get that she’s hurting, but to insult someone with a deadly disease is beyond mean. She even has friends who are married or in a relationship with athletes. In a way, she’s insulting them, too,’ a user said inside the screenshotted picture of the comment. “How did she sign back in to post about the hackers, if her account was hacked? Does she think the public is genuinely that dumb?” Another added. “Funny. if her new man owns a team why was she unarchiving all her post of JA on IG a few weeks ago. Seems a little sus sis.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's engagement

After ending his decade-long relationship with childhood sweetheart Brittany Williams in 2023, the NFL star quickly moved on with actress Hailee Steinfeld, 27, later that same year. The couple made their relationship official in July. On Friday, November 30, Allen shared a glimpse of their dreamy proposal, posting a picture of him on one knee on the grass beneath a pink flower arch, with Hailee leaning down to kiss him. The couple captioned the image with the infinity symbol and their engagement date, “112224.”

Allen has been a standout quarterback for the Buffalo Bills since 2018, guiding the team to five playoff berths and four consecutive division championships. Steinfeld was recognised for her performances in the Pitch Perfect series and The Edge of Seventeen. She has also appeared in Ender's Game, Begin Again, Bumblebee, and Hawkeye.