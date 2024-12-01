Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' over huge decision about Prince George that could change….

Kate Middleton is facing a bittersweet moment as she wrestles with a decision that could shape Prince George’s future. With his time at Lambrook coming to an end, the Princess of Wales and Prince William are at a crossroads about where their eldest son should go next. Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton. (Instagram)

While William is eager for George to follow royal tradition by attending Eton, Kate is reportedly advocating for a mixed-sex school like Marlborough College, her own alma mater, according to an insider. The couple has three kids including Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Kate Middleton at odds with Prince William over George’s future

Prince George’s time at Lambrook, a nurturing school that offered stability during a challenging period for the family, is coming to an end. As the next chapter in his education approaches, a difference of opinion has emerged between his parents. Royal expert Katie Nicholl, speaking to The Mirror, notes that while Prince William is advocating for Eton, Kate Middleton reportedly has reservations about its formal and traditional atmosphere, fearing it might not suit George’s personality. Having thrived in Marlborough's co-educational environment herself, the Princess of Wales is keen on George experiencing something similar.

Also read: Now Streaming: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance inspired two Christmas movies; where to watch

"Kate's preference is for George to be at a co-education school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James," Katie explains. She adds, “It was a very happy school life for her, but William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family.”

Young George is reportedly on board with the idea of attending Eton, but his devoted and forward-thinking mother, Kate, is said to be “heartbroken” at the prospect. She reportedly feels the prestigious all-boys school’s traditional environment might be too “stuffy” for her son.

A look at the Royal educational tradition

Traditionally, royal children have either been home-schooled or attended boarding schools. King Charles III and his sons, Princes William and Harry, all followed the latter path. According to OK! Charles boarded at Cheam School in Berkshire at the tender age of eight, marking a historic moment as the first heir to the throne to attend a "civilian" school. William and Harry, meanwhile, attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire before progressing to Eton College.

Also read: Tesla Cybertruck crash kills 3 teens on Thanksgiving, 1 injured; longtime friends identified as victims

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis initially attended Thomas's School in London. However, after the family's relocation to Adelaide Cottage, they transferred to Lambrook School in 2022.

However, the expert believes the couple may even consider breaking with tradition entirely, opting for a path no one expects—all in the name of ensuring George’s happiness and growth. “There’s always the possibility of traditions being changed,” she argued. According to her, “William and Harry didn’t end up following in their father’s footsteps by going to Gordonstoun and it may be that George breaks the Eton mould and ends up somewhere else.”

Despite a tough year, with Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment, her children reportedly found comfort in the stability their school provided. According to Katie Nicholl, the kids, particularly George, enjoyed a sense of normalcy, with George playing football with his friends while Kate was in the hospital. This stability allowed the kids to have a low-key, happy childhood, even during difficult times.