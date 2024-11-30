Tesla Cybertruck crash kills 3 teens on Thanksgiving, 1 injured; longtime friends identified as victims

Three teens were killed in a fatal Tesla Cybertruck crash on Thanksgiving Day in Piedmont, California, located northeast of Oakland, at 3 a.m. Wednesday. All four passengers were identified as longtime friends heading home after an event. Tesla Cybertruck crash(X/@RosenbergPolice)

A fourth friend was rescued by another passenger, who was reportedly returning from the same event but in a separate vehicle, according to CBS. While the investigation is ongoing, police are probing if speeding may have been the cause of the accident.

The mother of crash survivor Jordan Miller confirmed her son's identity, along with the names of the three other victims: Jack Nelson, Soren Dixon, and Krysta Tsukahara. The group was involved in a devastating accident when their Tesla Cybertruck jumped a curb, collided with a tree, and erupted in flames, according to the authorities.

As for now, California Highway Patrol authorities have impounded the Tesla Cybertruck and intend to investigate for any potential mechanical malfunctions.

Victims identified

The three victims who tragically lost their lives were all 19-year-old college sophomores who became friends in high school and graduated in 2023.

Nelson was attending the University of Colorado, Dixon was at USC, and Tsukahara was studying at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, CBS SanFranciso reports.

According to the Post, Tesla issued several recalls for its 2024 Cybertruck models earlier this year. Additionally, last month, the Musk-owned company recalled over 27,000 vehicles due to a delayed rear-view camera feature, which could impair driver visibility and increase the risk of accidents.

Survivor of car crash undergoes surgery

In an interview with the news outlet, Samantha Miller, the mother of the sole survivor, revealed that her son, Jordan Miller, underwent surgery again late Friday morning. She confirmed that Jordan, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Wisconsin, survived the crash but sustained severe burns. Authorities reported that he was rescued from the burning vehicle by the driver of a car trailing the Cybertruck at the time of the accident.

"As you would expect, it's a devastating situation. And you know, we're all thinking about the kids that were lost. They're they're not kids anymore, but they still are to us,” she said.

The police investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but authorities have indicated that speed was a major factor. While the exact circumstances are still under investigation, no immediate evidence suggests mechanical failure or battery issues played a role in the accident.