Tren de Aragua gangbangers linked to scary Colorado apartment invasion arrested in major NYC drug trafficking bust

A pair of Tren de Aragua gangbangers who have been linked to a frightening caught-on-camera Aurora, Colorado apartment invasion have been arrested in a major New York City drug trafficking and credit card scam bust. The bust, which took place on Wednesday, November 27, also netted an arsenal of assault rifles, New York Post reported. Tren de Aragua gangbangers linked to wild Colorado apartment invasion arrested in major NYC drug trafficking bust (@CollinRugg/X via @vicentearenastv)

A gang task force led by the NYPD and US Homeland Security Investigation reportedly picked up Denyeer Aramillo Meneses, 23, and Edison Pena Angulo, 25, during an early-morning raid in the Bronx. As many as 15 suspected members of the Venezuelan migrant gang were held after an investigation into narcotics trafficking and gang violence. The probe lasted for months.

“Enough already with these guys,” one law enforcement source told the outlet. “[TDA’s] time is up.”

Meneses and Angulo are believed to be part of a group of bandits who were seen storming an Aurora apartment in August. The burglary, a video of which went viral, made national headlines.

On October 1, local police issued warrants for Meneses and Angulo, according to 9 News in Denver. However, they somehow managed to make their way to New York City, where they were collared by police at about 3:30 am on Wednesday.

A six-month investigation into violent gang crimes led to the arrests. The gang crimes led to the drug ring, which is believed to have been running from the Bronx to lower Manhattan. The group was selling various drugs, including heroin, fake weed and the synthetic drug Tussi. They were reportedly also involved in credit card fraud and violence.

What are the charges against Denyeer Aramillo Meneses and Edison Pena Angulo?

Meneses and Angulo have been charged with first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm in the Aurora case, ABC affiliate Denver 7 reported. The two of them, along with four other armed men, were caught on video at The Edge at Lowry Complex apartments on August 18. Just minutes later, another man, 25-year-old Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo, was shot dead.

The building had recently been shut down over code violations. Owners said they could not fix the problems as the gang had taken over the complex. “They were first hanging out around the property and creating a bad element that’s constantly there,” an apartment investor said. “And then they started taking over, quite a few months ago, they started taking over vacant units.”