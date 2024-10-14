JD Vance spars with ABC's Martha Raddatz over Venezuelan gang ‘takeover’ in Colorado: ‘Do you hear yourself?’

JD Vance tore into ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz for “nitpicking” Donald Trump's comments on the presence of Venezuelan gang “Tren de Aragua” in Colorado. Last week, the former president travelled to a gang-ravaged Denver suburb and promised to “rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered.” The Republican vice presidential candidate slammed the 71-year-old for saying that only a “handful of apartment complexes” were impacted by the dangerous crime syndicate. Oct 13, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance (R-OH) laughs on the grid before the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

JD Vance spars with ABC's Martha Raddatz over illegal immigrants in Colorado

During his Sunday appearance on ABC's This Week, Vance grilled Raddatz after she tried to fact-check Trump's claims that the Venezuelan gang had “overrun” the city. “The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes — apartment complexes, and the mayor said our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns,” the news anchor said. Vance retaliated with, “Martha, do you hear yourself?”

Visibly taken aback by Raddatz's words, the GOP nominee's running mate went on to say, “Only ‘a handful of apartment complexes’ in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’ open border?” He added that “Americans are so fed up” with the current political situation. “And they have every right to be,” the 40-year-old added. He continued his criticism of Raddatz, saying that he found the exchange “sort of interesting.”

“Because you seem to be more focused [on] nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs,” he continued. When the reporter tried to reiterate her previous claims that Tren de Aragua “did not invade or take over the city, as Donald Trump said,” Vance fired back with, “A few apartment complexes, no big deal.”