Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JD Vance spars with ABC's Martha Raddatz over Venezuelan gang ‘takeover’ in Colorado: ‘Do you hear yourself?’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 14, 2024 10:12 PM IST

During his recent appearance on ABC's This Week, Vance grilled Raddatz after she tried to fact-check Trump's claims that Venezuelan gang had “overrun” Aurora

JD Vance tore into ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz for “nitpicking” Donald Trump's comments on the presence of Venezuelan gang “Tren de Aragua” in Colorado. Last week, the former president travelled to a gang-ravaged Denver suburb and promised to “rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered.” The Republican vice presidential candidate slammed the 71-year-old for saying that only a “handful of apartment complexes” were impacted by the dangerous crime syndicate.

Oct 13, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance (R-OH) laughs on the grid before the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Oct 13, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance (R-OH) laughs on the grid before the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

JD Vance spars with ABC's Martha Raddatz over illegal immigrants in Colorado

During his Sunday appearance on ABC's This Week, Vance grilled Raddatz after she tried to fact-check Trump's claims that the Venezuelan gang had “overrun” the city. “The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes — apartment complexes, and the mayor said our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns,” the news anchor said. Vance retaliated with, “Martha, do you hear yourself?”

Visibly taken aback by Raddatz's words, the GOP nominee's running mate went on to say, “Only ‘a handful of apartment complexes’ in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’ open border?” He added that “Americans are so fed up” with the current political situation. “And they have every right to be,” the 40-year-old added. He continued his criticism of Raddatz, saying that he found the exchange “sort of interesting.”

“Because you seem to be more focused [on] nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs,” he continued. When the reporter tried to reiterate her previous claims that Tren de Aragua “did not invade or take over the city, as Donald Trump said,” Vance fired back with, “A few apartment complexes, no big deal.”

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On