Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to release his medical records, calls him ‘weak and unstable’ to lead America

Kamala Harris, who followed the tradition of releasing medical records like all presidential candidates in the US, has slammed GOP rival Donald Trump for not doing the same ahead of the November 5 election. Kamala Harris taunted Donald Trump for rejecting second presidential debate with her and saying no to a 60 Minutes interview.(AP)

Speaking at an election campaign rally in North Carolina, she questioned Trump's team for not making his health records public.

She further taunted the ex-President for rejecting second presidential debate with her and saying no to a 60 Minutes interview.

“He refuses to release his medical records. He is unwilling to do a 60 Minutes interview. He is unwilling to meet for a second debate,” the US VP stated.

“Why does his staff want him to hide away? Are they afraid that people will see he is too weak and unstable to lead America?” she added.

She also asked people to consider Trump's openness about his policy and health proposals. She asserted that significant information was required in order to make wise decisions in the impending election.

Meanwhile, the Democratic presidential leader took to X and challenged the ex-President to release his medical records.

“Yesterday, I released my medical records. Donald Trump should do the same,” she wrote.

She shared a video attached to her tweet, inviting the Americans to watch Trump's rallies and “be the decision maker on his acuity”.

All you need to know about Kamala Harris' medical report

According to Harris' medical report, which was made public on Saturday, she is a “healthy 59-year-old female” who has urticaria (hives) and seasonal allergies. However, she is in “excellent health” and fit to handle the presidency.

On the other hand, nothing is known about Trump's medical background.

Trump had previously stated, “Oh sure, I would do that very gladly,” to CBS News in August, indicating that he would make his medical information public.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign issued a statement on Saturday that included a letter from his doctor attesting to his “excellent” general health, physical examination findings that were within the “normal range,” and “exceptional” cognitive test results. Ronny Jackson, Trump's former White House doctor, reportedly sent two letters to the Trump campaign with updates on the ex-President's health after he was shot in July.

Harris is currently focusing on North Carolina, an important swing state that hasn't supported a Democratic presidential candidate since Barack Obama in 2008. North Carolina is predicted to be a close contest, and a Democratic victory might make it more difficult for Trump to get the 270 electoral votes he needs to win.