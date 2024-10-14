US to send Israel THAAD missile defence system: All you need to know

In a new boost to Israeli forces, the United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence battery (THAAD) and troops to Israel amid its ongoing offensive against the Hezbollah, reported new agency Associated Press. Israel's defence ministry said on September 26 that it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support the country's ongoing military efforts, including upgrading air defence systems. (AFP(Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP))

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder announced on Sunday that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had authorized the deployment of the THAAD system at the behest of President Joe Biden.

Also Read: Israel to target military and energy sites? Iran warns of ‘no red lines’

The decision to provide additional military aid to Israel comes shortly after Iran warned the US to keep their military forces out of Israel.

Also Read: A 9/11-like attack on Israel? New report on Hamas war reveals chilling details

Ryder added that the air defence system would bolster Israel’s preparedness after Iran launched missile attacks this month.

Here is all you need to know about the THAAD battery:

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system (THAAD) is an American anti-ballistic missile defence system. It can shoot down short, medium and intermediate range missiles in it's sphere. The THAAD has a “hit to kill” approach which blasts missiles as they before they enter their target zone during their descent.

Also Read: Israeli strike 'completely' destroys Lebanon mosque; 3rd UN peacekeeper wounded

3. The THAAD was developed by the US after their experience of Iraq's Scud missile attacks during the Persian Gulf War in 1991. Out of a total of 88 Scud missiles, Iraq fired 42 into Israel and 46 into Saudi Arabia, killing many American soldiers in barracks as well.

4. The first proposal for the THAAD was submitted to the US Defence Ministry in 1987 and a series of tests resulting in failures, finally led to a successful version in 1999.

5. In 2008, the US deployed an early missile warning radar, a part of the THAAD system to Israel. Similar deployments were also made in 2012 and 2019, aiding Israel's ability to emerge as a military power in the Middle East.