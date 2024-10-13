A 9/11-like attack on Israel? New report on Hamas war reveals chilling details

Palestinian group Hamas launched a brutal terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, sending shockwaves to the international community and triggering one of the biggest wars in the Middle-east region. Recently, Iran-backed Hezbollah also made a direct entry into the war with Israel, prompting a threat to world peace. Militant group Hamas was originally planning to attack Israel in 2022, the report said.(AP)

While to the world, the October 7, 2023 attack seemed sudden and unpredictable, recent reports revealed that the offensive was in the planning stage for years and the terrorists were originally planning to recreate a 9/11-like attack on Israel.

Hamas attack was originally planned for 2022

According to The Washington Post's report, prepared using documents obtained by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas's original plan was to attack Israel on October 7 in the previous year - 2022, but the group delayed the attack to coordinate with Iran and Hezbollah to strengthen their military powers.

Plans for a 9/11-like deadly attack

One of the most chilling revelations, according to The Washington Post report, is that Hamas's original plan was to carry out a 9/11-style bombing in Israel, which could have targeted the iconic Azrieli Towers in Tel Aviv.

These skyscrapers host several offices, a shopping mall, and a central train station. The alleged plan was to conduct devastating strikes reminiscent of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, to topple the towers and cause mass casualties.

After months-long deliberation, Hamas concluded that it lacked the resources and military power to execute a plan like 9/11 and the original plan was scrapped.

What worked in Hamas's favour?

While most of their plans failed to reach the execution stage, one of the key factors that helped Hamas directly attack Israel was their successful attempt to mislead Israeli intelligence, one of the best in the world.

As per the said documents, this deception was deliberate, with Hamas leadership frequently discussing the need to lull Israel into a false sense of security.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale, coordinated surprise attack on Israel, involving rocket fire and ground assaults. More than 2,000 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israeli cities and towns, causing widespread damage and civilian casualties.