Tim Walz's shotgun struggles during Pheasant Hunt spark hilarious memes, comparison with Elmer Fudd

Tim Walz on Saturday took part in the annual pheasant hunting opener in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. He was accompanied by an incredibly large entourage. When Walz arrived in the field, there was a sizable contingent of security, including Secret Service agents and about a dozen journalists. A video of Tim Walz's pheasant hunt endeavor has gone viral on social media, in which he can be seen struggling during his attempts to load shells in his Beretta A400 shotgun.

Wearing Department of Natural Resources' blaze-orange vest, Walz stepped out on private property with his four hunting companions. The pheasant hunting season started at 9 am in the morning.

Thousands of memes slamming 60-year-old Walz have gone viral in response to the Democrat's gaffe, indicating that the internet has not taken it well. “It never fits quite right,” he can be heard saying in the video.

Tim Walz linked with tampons, compared with Elmer Fudd

Several X users have likened Walz to Elmer Fudd from the cartoon Looney Tunes. According to Looney Tunes Wiki, Elmer J. Fudd is a notable character who serves as the adversary of the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes theatrical cartoons. He frequently appears as the archenemy of Bugs Bunny, whom he always tries to pursue. But in the end, both his own credulity and Bugs' sly moves would take him by surprise.

Another memes linked Walz with tampons.

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, one X user wrote: "“PSA: No pheasants were injured during the filming of this campaign ad.”

“What a joke. You’d think he’d at least practice before this photo op," another wrote.

Walz, who was once rewarded top rating from the National Rifle Association during his tenure in Congress for 12 years, started advocating for stringent gun control laws.

While serving as the representative for a rural Minnesota district from 2007 to 2019, Walz initially took more conservative positions, receiving "A" ratings from the National Rifle Association (NRA). However, Walz disassociated himself from the NRA following the mass Las Vegas shooting in 2017.