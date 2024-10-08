Tim Walz discloses absurd codename Kamala Harris is listed under on his phone, hopes to ‘wake up on November 6’ with…

Tim Walz, who unintentionally disregarded the US Vice President's call when she initially invited him to join her on the Democratic party ticket, has disclosed the strange codename he listed Kamala Harris under on his phone. Tim Walz told Kimmel that he hopes to "wake up on November 6 with Madame President.”(X)

The Minnesota Governor arrived in Los Angeles on Monday night to make his late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as a part of a media blitz just weeks before the presidential election.

Walz on receiving infamous call from Harris

Labelled as “America's sweetheart” governor by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, their discussion turned to Harris' unsuccessful attempt to contact Walz in early August to encourage him to run for vice president.

“In typical me-fashion, I missed it,” Walz told Kimmel about Harris call.

Walz was one of the final contenders to endure intensive interviewing by the Democratic presidential candidate and her staff at her official residence in Washington DC on August 5, before Harris requested him to be her running mate.

Harris tried to call Walz to break the good news, but he didn't answer until an assistant nudged him to do so.

As the number was unmarked, Walz quipped he assumed it was related to a car warranty. “I got a call from a high ranking aide and said, ‘Pick up your dang phone,” Walz remarked, prompting laughter from the studio audience.

The next question Kimmel asked to Walz was whether Harris is in his contact now so that doesn't happen again, the Governor replied, “She is,” before disclosing the name she’s been given on his phone list.

When Kimmel asked him what name she goes by in his contacts, Walz admitted, “My dry cleaner.”

The host made a joke about what could happen if Walz's real dry cleaner needed to contact him, Walz said, “I didn't think that far ahead.”

Walz opens up about his bond with Harris

Later, Walz provided an intimate glimpse into his partnership with Harris.

“We get on really well, she’s amazing, she makes me laugh. And, by the way, I think the president should know how to laugh, not at someone but with things,” he remarked.

He further said he hopes to “wake up on November 6 with Madame President.”