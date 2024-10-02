Two embarrassing moments that may cost Tim Walz the debate against Vance; forcing Trump to call him ‘insane’

Throughout the debate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz found himself riding on a rollercoaster of emotions - nervousness, confusion, and embarrassment. For Kamala's running mate it became a series of missteps that left him red-faced and vulnerable even as JD Vance shined with strong rhetoric and debate points. There were Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz (R) embrace as Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and his wife Usha Vance look on after a debate at the CBS Broadcast Centre(Getty Images via AFP)

Tim Walz's Tiananmen Square knockout

The first moment came early in the debate, when Walz was pressed about his claims regarding the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989. For years, he had recounted how he was in Hong Kong when the Chinese government violently suppressed the pro-democracy movement. But recent reports contradicted his timeline, suggesting he hadn’t even left the U.S. until August of that year.

“I got there that summer and misspoke on this,” Walz said, attempting to clarify his previous statements. However, the nervousness was evident in his voice as he fumbled to explain. “So, I was in Hong Kong and China during the democracy protests went in,” he stated, his words trailing off in confusion.

Watch Walz fumble over question on Tiananmen Square

The moment hung heavy in the air, the awkward silence punctuated only by the his hesitant acknowledgment. "I misspoke', he admitted.

"Look, my community knows who I am. They saw where I was at. I will be the first to tell you I have poured my heart into my community, and I’ve tried to do the best I can, but I’ve not been perfect," Walz continued.

"And I’m a knucklehead at times," Walz said.

As he moved on to the next question, he could feel the weight of scrutiny on his shoulders. The Harris-Walz campaign’s silence on the incident has only added to the tension, and given fodder to MAGA to unleash their fury on Kamala's running mate.

Walz's gaffe on school shooting caught Trump's attention

Later in the debate Walz stumbled into another verbal trap while discussing his evolving views on school shootings. When asked how he had shifted his stance on banning assault weapons, he recounted his experiences meeting with families affected by gun violence.

“I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I became friends with school shooters. I've seen it,” he said, a grim expression crossing his face as the words left his lips.

Watch Walz claim he became friends with school shooters

Within moments, social media lit up again, particularly from critics like Donald Trump, who pounced on Walz’s blunder. “Did Tampon Tim just say he has ‘become friends with school shooters?’” Trump posted on Truth Social, quickly amplifying the fallout. “He isn’t even qualified to be Governor, let alone Vice President.” He went on to add, ‘he’s insane'.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was a victim of the Parkland shooting, echoed the sentiments of many: “It’s absolutely abhorrent that Tim Walz has befriended school shooters. Disqualifying.” The backlash was swift, and Walz’s credibility took another hit.

The debate may have offered a platform for discussion, but for Walz, it became a series of missteps that left him red-faced and vulnerable, raising questions about his ability to handle the pressures of leadership on a national scale.