Vance vs Walz debate LIVE Updates: ‘Nervous’ Walz blames Trump for middle east conflict, ‘he pulled out of Iran deal’

JD Vance and Tim Walz are facing off in a crucial vice presidential debate that could have significant implications for the upcoming election. With polls so tight that the game changer showdown has the power to sway voters on the margins. Donald Trump's running mate shakes hands with JD Vance n Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz

The face-off comes just weeks before the election and is likely to be the last opportunity to see the two tickets go head-to-head, especially after Donald Trump declined a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East and Hurricane Helena affecting the nation, tonight’s discussion promises to be both heated and relevant to current events.

Vance and Walz on immigration policies

Rubbishing Biden's immigration policies Vance claimed that Biden and Harris should have stuck with Trump’s immigration strategy, “Real leadership would be saying, ‘You know what? I screwed up. We’re going to go back to Donald Trump’s border policies.’ I wish that she would do that. It would be good for all of us.”

Walz countered by claiming Trump campaign is less interested in finding a solution than they are in “dehumaniz[ing] and villainiz[ing] other human beings.” He was referring to Vance’s claim about Haitian immigrants in Ohio.

Trump calls debate moderators ‘biased’

Donald Trump attacked CBS News moderators Margaret Brennan and Norah O’Donnell before the debate had even begun. “Both young ladies have been extremely biased Anchors!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Vance refuses to endorse Trump's take on climate change

When asked if he agreed with Trump’s climate change denial, Vance remained silent on his take on climate change and immediately pivoted to attacking Harris. He however, didn’t agree that carbon emissions are the largest driver of climate change and that if that were the case.

To which Walz counter, “Donald Trump called it a hoax and then joked that these things would make more beachfront property to be able to invest in.”

CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan fact checked Vance by stating “overwhelming consensus among scientists is that the Earth’s climate is warming at an unprecedented rate.”

Vance and Walz on Middle east crisis

A confident Vance started the debate on a positive note against a nervous Walz who answered the question on middle east crisis to attack Trump and his unsteady relation. In contrast, Walz focussed on Israel's right to defend and make a choice when asked whether he would approve a pre-emptive strike on Iran.

Walz meanwhile stated, Trump is the one who pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and gave Iran the space to get a nuclear weapon more quickly. By further adding, a steady leadership is key in this moment of uncertainty in the Middle East. "What's fundamental here is that steady leadership is going to matter. It's clear, and the world saw it on that debate stage a few weeks ago, a nearly 80 year old Donald Trump talking about crowd sizes is not what we need in this moment," he said.

Vance-Walz debate begins with a handshake

Walz and Vance continued with the trend set during Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate by shaking hands before they started the debate

Vance-Walz debate: Trump's message for Vance

Trump told Vance to have "have fun," in the debate

"He's a smart guy. He's he's been amazing. He's been a real warrior," Trump told Fox News. “Top student at Yale. He's a very brilliant guy. And so many different ways and, you know, he's a very hard worker. He goes around and he's not afraid of the media. He would stand here and and answer all of your questions. I have a lot of people that wouldn't do that. They don't like doing that. They get shouted at and they don't like being shouted at. But, JD is very much a warrior.”

A digital billboard truck outside the CBS Broadcast Center ahead of the first vice presidential debate in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Bloomberg)

Ahead of the debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz caught himself in a soup over his old resurfaced claims that he was in Hong Kong during the1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. This allegation is part of a larger pattern of inaccuracies that Republicans are eager to highlight. Read More

Vance-Walz debate: Veteran Lawmaker vs Political Newcomer

The world will witness Walz, a twice-elected governor of Minnesota and a former member of Congress for 12 years, go head-to-head with Vance, who is relatively new to politics after being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Both candidates have a challenge ahead in winning over voters, as many are still unfamiliar with them according to recent polls. However, Vance may face a tougher uphill battle given his unfavourable ratings.

Apart from the main narratives of immigration, economy and international conflicts the two candidates will punch holes into each other's resumes as their roles as Ohio senator and Minnesota governors.

JD Vance is expected to focus his attacks on Walz, a former public school teacher and football coach, particularly regarding what Republicans describe as his heavy-handed COVID-19 policies in Minnesota. This includes Walz's establishment of a hotline to report social distancing violations.

Vance may also criticize Walz for legislation he signed last year permitting tampon dispensers in boys' restrooms at public schools. Additionally, he could question Walz's military record; the Minnesota governor acknowledged in August that he "misspoke" when he claimed to have handled assault weapons "in war" while advocating for stricter gun laws, noting he resigned from the National Guard before his unit was deployed to Iraq.

On the flip side, Walz is likely to target Vance for some of his controversial remarks, such as referring to certain Democratic politicians as a "bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives." He may also challenge Vance for defending unfounded claims about migrants eating household pets in an Ohio town.

Furthermore, Walz could bring up leaked messages from 2020 where Vance criticized Trump for failing to fulfill his promises on economic populism, potentially putting Vance in a difficult position.

Microphones to remain active throughout the debate, even when it's not the candidate's turn to speak.

Candidates will fact-check each other, with moderators facilitating during rebuttals. There will be no live studio audience and no opening statements.

Candidates will stand at podiums; Walz on the left and Vance on the right.

Campaign aides will not allowed to communicate with candidates during breaks.

Pre-written notes are also prohibited on stage.

Candidates will be given two minutes for answers, followed by a two-minute response from the other candidate, and one minute for rebuttals.

Two minutes each for closing remarks; Vance will speak last after winning a coin toss.