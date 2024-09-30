Despite the fact that the polls are tight, it looks unlikely that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will appear for another debate before election day. However, their running mates are preparing to face off. CBS News will host the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz this week. JD Vance vs Tim Walz debate: When and where to watch, important rules and more (AP Photo)(AP)

The debate, which will take place at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, is set to be moderated by CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan. There will reportedly be 90 minutes of debate time.

When and what time is the debate?

The debate will begin at 9 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 1. There will be two four-minute commercial breaks during the 90 minutes.

Where to watch the debate?

The debate will be broadcast on CBS, as well as other networks like PBS, NBC, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News, MSNBC, and more. It will be livestreamed on CBS News’s YouTube channel, CBS News 24/7, Paramount+, C-SPAN, and other sites.

What are the debate rules?

The candidates’ microphones will remain on by default, but CBS News does reserve the right to mute them. There will be no live audience, just the way it was in the two presidential debates this year. Candidates will not be given the questions and topics in advance, and only the moderators can ask questions. There will be no opening statements, but candidates can give a two-minute closing statement after the debate ends. The candidates will get two minutes to answer each question, one minute for rebuttals, and one minute each for follow-ups at the discretion of the moderators. The candidates cannot interact with their campaign staff during the commercial breaks. Both the candidates will stand at identical lecterns. While Walz will stand on the left side of the stage, Vance will be on the right. The candidates will be provided with a blank notepad, pen, and a bottle of water, but pre-written notes and props are not allowed.

What to expect

While vice presidential debates are not considered as important as presidential debates, it is possible that this one in particular will matter as this will be the last time the campaigns face off on prime time TV in this format – unless, of course, Trump and Harris agree to another debate. As the race is very close, swaying even a few voters in a key battleground state could prove beneficial for the candidates.

Frank Sesno, professor and director of strategic initiatives at the GW School of Media and Public Affairs, noted that this debate could be Walz and Vance’s chance to prove to the world that they are ready for the race, as the two are still introducing themselves to a national audience. "Both sides are trying to be the defenders from those who would destroy the country," Sesno said, according to USA Today. "It's this very apocalyptic vision that each is trying to hang on the other."

"What is actually happening out there is that there really are issues that people are living," Sesno said. "So if it's just sloganeering, that's not gonna be enough and they know that."