JD Vance vs Tim Walz: What to watch for at vice presidential debate tonight

With just five weeks until Election Day, the stakes are high for both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Tuesday's showdown between JD Vance and Tim Walz is one of the most consequential vice presidential debates in US history, and it could either make or break their respective parties' cases. As the 90-minute debate, hosted by CBS News, is set to begin tonight at 9 pm ET, here's what to watch for:

Will the hot mics be an issue?

In a striking contrast to the two presidential debates- Harris vs Trump and Biden vs Trump, the mics will not be muted during Tuesday's matchup between Vance and Walz. “CBS News reserves the right to turn off candidate microphones,” the debate rules state. Analysts have previously claimed that the Harris campaign was adamant about keeping mics turned out throughout the course of the debate to snag a viral moment of Trump losing his cool, reported multiple media outlets.

The battle over male voters and masculinity

Both campaigns have sought out a particular group of voters- young men. As Vance might be on his way to becoming the youngest VP in modern US history, his familiarity with the mindset of young men may be at play. Walz, on the other hand, offers a different version of masculinity, combining traditional beliefs with his support for LGBTQ and reproductive rights. However, 55% of men think the Democratic Party has “moved too far to the left,” according to a survey by Blueprint, a Democratic polling firm.

Can Walz make Harris' case to voters?

Despite believing in the vice president's vision for the country, Walz is reportedly “worried” about letting Harris down. According to a recent CNN report, the Minnesota governor is afraid he may not be able to make her case to the voters. Several sources revealed to the outlet that he confided to his close aides that he “doesn’t want Donald Trump to win. He doesn’t want Harris to think she made the wrong choice.”

A mention of either or both candidates' military service

As both VP candidates come from a military background, there is a possibility of a discussion on their service. While Walz was in the National Guard for 24 years, Vance spent four years in the Marines. Back in 2018, the governor made headlines after calling for stricter gun laws, claiming that the firearms used in the Florida mass shooting were similar to the weapons he “carried in war.” His remark was deemed misleading as he was never deployed for combat, per USA Today.

Could Vance's performance change Trump's mind?

Following his ABC debate with Harris, Trump swore that he wouldn't agree to any more debates. While Harris agreed to a CNN debate on October 23, Trump dismissed it, saying it would be too late as early voting is already underway. But could it be possible that Vance's performance may persuade the former president to change his mind about accepting the debate invitation? Should his running mate perform well, Trump may like another shot at the spotlight with a second debate against Harris. Or, if Vance fails to make his case, he would be forced to face Harris again to persuade voters.