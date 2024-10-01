DNC calls Donald Trump and JD Vance ‘idiot’ with digital projections on NYC's Trump Tower

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) took a step to troll former US President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, projecting several pointed messages onto Trump Tower in New York City on Monday night. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, greets Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, before speaking at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

The digital projections were intended to spark interest before the 2024 vice-presidential debate between Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, which took place on Tuesday evening at the CBS News Broadcast Center in Manhattan. Will there be any legal woes for Democrats? Maybe Not!

David Schwartz, a New York City trial attorney, noted that it’s illegal to project digital signs for more than 60 seconds without a permit. Schwartz told CBS News, “The Department of Buildings and the New York City code requires a permit, even for digital signs and animated signs.” He added, “It’s not like anyone’s going to go to jail over it, but it is punishable by a fine.”

DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman explained the reasoning behind the projections, “As Vance takes the debate stage to attempt to make up for Trump's own lacklustre debate performance, these projections on Trump Tower NYC are a reminder that Trump and Vance are out for themselves while Trump remains afraid to go back on that debate stage and be held accountable by Vice President Kamala Harris for his failed record and his dangerous agenda.”

What are projections aiming at Trump-Vance says?

One of the projections displayed a quote from Vance's past, reading, “Vance on Trump: ‘What an idiot,’” alluding a 2016 tweet in which Vance criticized Trump, saying, “My god what an idiot.” Vance has since expressed regret over his previous criticisms of Trump, but the DNC shows no mercy in trolling.

Hilariously, another projection stated, "Trump is a chicken!" This message follows recent Democratic-sponsored billboards in Pennsylvania conveying the same sentiment near a Trump rally in a battleground state.

The projections also took aim at Trump, specifically for his refusal to participate in another debate with Harris. “It's just too late, voting has already started,” Trump cited as his reason for avoiding the debate.

At a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Harris expressed her support for her party’s candidate, saying the campaign would be cheering for “Coach Walz” during the debate. While Harris acknowledged that the vice-presidential debate is the last scheduled event of the 2024 election cycle, she cautioned that “their debate should not be the last word.”

The DNC continued to cherish and put Walz's background as a high school social studies teacher and football coach upfront, with another projection reading, “Go Coach Walz!”

The final projection of the evening dubbed Trump Tower as “Project 2025 HQ.”

Notably, Trump has distanced himself from the Heritage Foundation's plan, calling it ‘Project 25’ and claiming he knows “nothing about it,” but this wasn't enough to divert Democrats the other way.