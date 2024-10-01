Joe Biden reportedly unhappy with how Kamala Harris handling the election campaign

POTUS Joe Biden is reportedly expressing frustration behind closed doors over Vice President Kamala Harris not mentioning him or his “Bidenomics” policies in her recent campaign speeches. Kamala Harris says ‘my intention is to earn and win,' praises Joe Biden's ‘selfless and patriotic act’ after he drops out and endorses her (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

NBC News reported that Biden has privately complained to his allies that both Harris and the Democratic Party seem to have “moved on” from him since he exited the 2024 race in July. He has been concerned that his accomplishments are being overlooked as Election Day approaches.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told NBC News that the report was “the polar opposite of the truth,” refuting claims that Biden was frustrated with the campaign’s current state.

Biden felt sidelined as Harris gearing up for Nov

So what is happening here? The 81-year-old president was especially upset after Harris's September 10 debate against former President Donald Trump; Harris stated, “Clearly, I am not Joe Biden,” after Trump accused her of aligning with Biden's economic policies. Harris continued, “And I am certainly not Donald Trump. And what I do offer is a new generation of leadership for our country.”

An insider familiar with Biden’s mindset told NBC News that the president has been “anguishing over his imprint’s vanishing from the national stage,” with some suggesting that he feels his legacy is now tied to whether Harris can defeat Trump in the upcoming election.

However, another insider stated, “He understands completely the general lack of mentioning ‘Bidenomics’ and ‘Joe Biden.’ Politically he gets that.” Despite this, the report suggests that Biden is still grappling with feelings of being “left behind” as the campaign shifts its focus away from his administration’s achievements.

An official from Harris’ campaign defended the VP, saying, “We have to tell people who [Harris] is and what she would do,” and “There wasn’t a real interest in hearing about [Biden’s] accomplishments when he was running .”