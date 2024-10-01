Jon Stewart tears into 'Donald Aloysius Trump' for nonsensical ramblings on policy plans, tells Harris ‘you have left…’

Jon Stewart, the host of The Daily Show, took on the persona of a myth-buster, juxtaposing the things that Donald Trump's followers say they adore about him with his actual statements and actions. Jon Stewart pointed out that proponents of Donald Trump assert that Vice President Kamala Harris has not provided details about her proposed policies.(X)

Stewart offered some advice for those who aren't sure whether to vote for Trump or Harris in November.

Jon Stewart reveals why he is leaning toward Harris

On his show, he stated that he has been leaning toward Harris due to “her impressive resume and her ability to switch from Indian to Black like that.”

In a series of clips, Stewart showed that Trump has provided very less details than Harris. He then played a video in which Trump fans expressed their reasons for voting for him. “Donald Trump is behind the kind of people who have to work overtime to pay the bills,” he quipped.

Mocking Trump, he said, “every time Trump talks about workers it’s like watching A Christmas Carol in reverse.”

He called Trump's claim of assisting the workers “nonsense”, adding that “I just fired these three ghosts who were trying to get overtime.”

Jon Stewart blasts for dodging crucial questions

Stewart presented a snippet of Trump's recent interview in which he was pressed for details on how he would bring costs down given that the mounting cost of living is continuing to bankrupt households. Stewart produced a graphic with the labels “Time” on the X-axis and “Policy Specifics” on the Y-axis before playing Trump's response.

In one of the clip, the ex-President was seen insulting Kamala Harris' interviewing abilities, dodging the main question.

Stewart raised the stakes higher after playing the second part of Trump's response, which likewise fell short of providing a cogent strategy to tackle inflation.

“Maybe he didn’t really want to talk about his inflation policy, since economists say it would make inflation worse. Which, you know, is the wrong direction,” the host pondered.

“Let's give Trump a second chance,” he declared, showcasing a different video from the Economic Club of New York, where the former president was questioned about the “specific piece of legislation” he would support to lower the cost of daycare.

He also played a video clip from the interview where Trump was questioned about his position on IVF.

With his lengthy and meandering response in the clip, Trump offered little evidence that he had a well-thought-out position on the issue. Stewart replaced his “Huh?” chart with a new one that asked, “What the actual f--k are you talking about?”

Stewart's criticism of Trump's nonsensical responses comes after Republicans blasted Harris for vague policy proposals.

Jon Stewart's message for Harris

In response to their objections, Stewart first produced a montage of Harris at her rallies outlining her policy proposals, which included promises to “expand the tax deduction for startups to $50,000” and “offer $6,000 in tax relief to families during a child’s first year of life.”

“Excuse me, but as Americans, we demanded a detailed plan of action, not random numbers!” Stewart chuckled.

In a sarcastic message to Harris, he said, “You have left the door wide open, lady, because clearly Donald Aloysius Trump would not not trifle with America in that manner.”