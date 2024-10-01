Kamala Harris blasted for ‘staging’ Hurricane Helene briefing photo: ‘Your earphones aren’t even plugged in’

Kamala Harris has been accused of staging a photo of being briefed on the impacts of Hurricane Helene. Among many who blasted the veep is Donald Trump, who, like others, pointed out that her earbuds appear to not be plugged into her cellphone. Kamala Harris blasted for ‘staging’ Hurricane Helene briefing photo (Photo by RONDA CHURCHILL / AFP)(AFP)

The photo, shared by Harris on X, shows her appearing to write notes while taking a call aboard Air Force Two. “I was just briefed by @FEMA_Deanne Criswell on the latest developments about the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene. We also discussed our Administration's continued actions to support emergency response and recovery. I also spoke with @NC_Governor Cooper about the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in North Carolina,” Kamala Harris captioned the photo.

She added, “Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. Doug and my thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones and those whose homes, businesses, and communities were damaged or destroyed during this disaster.”

Sharing Harris’ post, Trump wrote, “Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work! Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South. Under this Administration, Americans always come last, because we have “leaders” who have no idea how to lead!”

‘Your earphones aren’t even plugged in’

Many others commented on Harris’ photo, pointing out that herearbuds do not appear to be connected to the device. The sheet of paper in front of her also seems to be blank.

“Blank paper and headphones aren’t even plugged in,” one user commented on Harris’ post. “This photo is staged AF just like your entire campaign,” one user wrote, while another said, “She’s got corded earphones that aren’t even plugged in”.

One user said, “Everything about you is fake. Phone unplugged. Blank paper. On a flight to your next fundraiser. All a metaphor for your candidacy. Just a hollow shell of staged photo ops.” “You could’ve at least pretended to write something on that blank paper before you tweeted about pretending to care,” one user mocked, while another said, “Ear buds in but unplugged from her phone. Blank paper in front of her. Empty brain. The Harris campaign in a snapshot.” “Your earphones aren’t even plugged in,” one wrote.