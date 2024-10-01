A Donald Trump-authorised GoFundMe for Americans who were affected by Hurricane Helene raised more than a whopping $900,000 in just over an hour. At the time of writing this article, $1,250,523 had been raised of the $1,000,000 goal. Large donations were made by former US Senator Kelly Loeffler ($500,000) and others, the page shows. Trump-authorised GoFundMe for Hurricane Helene victims surges past $900,000 in just over an hour (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The GoFundMe reads, “President Donald J. Trump has launched this GoFundMe campaign as an official response for MAGA supporters to offer their financial assistance to their fellow Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene. With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand. All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for your fellow Americans who are suffering.”

More than 120 people were killed as a result of the storm and its aftermath, NBC News reported. North Carolina is severely affected, with entire communities under several feet of water due to flooding.

Donald Trump drags Hurricane Helene into 2024 campaign

Trump, meanwhile, dragged Hurricane Helene into the 2024 campaign. During an Erie, Pennsylvania rally over the weekend, the former president accused Joe Biden of “sleeping” at his beach house in Delaware and slammed Kamala Harris for holding fundraising events in California “when big parts of our country have been devastated by that massive hurricane.”

Harris opened her Sunday night campaign rally in Las Vegas acknowledging the tragedy. “I know that everyone here sends their thoughts and prayers for the folks who have been so devastated by that hurricane and the ensuing events, in Florida, in Georgia, the Carolinas, and other impacted states,” she reportedly said.

Meanwhile, White House said in a statement, “The Biden-Harris Administration continues to lead a robust Federal response to help impacted communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene. The Administration is working around the clock and mobilizing every resource available to support life-saving response efforts in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.”