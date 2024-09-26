Joe Biden forgets he’s in Midtown Manhattan while addressing world leaders: ‘Welcome to Washington’

In his latest gaffe, Joe Biden forgot that he was speaking in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, September 25, and instead went on to welcome world leaders to Washington. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. Welcome to Washington,” the 81-year-old president said at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel, which is about five minutes’ walk north of the famous Chrysler Building. Joe Biden forgets he’s in Midtown Manhattan while addressing world leaders (Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Biden then moved on to his speech, which suggests he did not realise he made a mistake. “Fellow leaders, friends, for 944 days [Russian President Vladimir} Putin has waged his vicious onslaught against Ukraine,” he said at the gathering, where Western leaders had come together to reaffirm their support for Kyiv.

Joe Biden rejected calls for his resignation, even from some Democrats

Biden, the oldest-ever American president, ended his candidacy for a second term on July 21. He dropped out of the race after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, 78, and endorsed Kamala Harris.

However, before dropping out, Biden tried to dismiss concerns over his debate performance, saying in a campaign ad, “I know right from wrong. I know how to tell the truth. And I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

Biden has constantly rejected calls for his resignation, even from some Democrats. “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in July after Biden dropped out of the race.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) said days later, “I doubt the president’s judgment about his health, his fitness to do the job, and whether he is the one making important decisions about our country, rather than unelected advisers. Americans deserve to feel their president is fit enough to do the job.”