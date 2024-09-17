‘Damned teenagers’: Donald Trump's eldest son Don Jr. pokes fun at Barron during family's new crypto venture launch

Barron Trump,18, was supposed to greet his fans via a public broadcast in a bid to promote his family's new cryptocurrency business. Donald Trump give his sons, particularly Barron, credit for enlightening him to the possibilities of cryptocurrency, calling the latter a “blockchain wizard.”(AP/X)

However, viewers were disappointed after the youngest son of former President Donald J. Trump failed to appear on the livestream, despite enthusiastic assurances from his older brothers, Don Jr., 46, and Eric, 40.

During a live chat with the Trump family on Monday night on X on September 16, Crypto entrepreneur and co-founder of RugRadio Farokh Sarmad remarked, Barron is “not here anymore” and “we took too long.” He added that “we're gonna try and get him back,” prompting laughter from Don Jr.

Reacting Barron's absence from the broadcast, the eldest son of Trump and his first wife Ivana said, “Damned teenagers”, The Independent reported. He then quickly called himself the “old boomer now” who looks like “the grumpy old man with a white beard.”

In a leaked document that was received by the cryptocurrency news outlet CoinDesk, Eric and Don Jr. were listed as WLF's resident “Web3 Ambassadors” and Barron as its “DeFi visionary” (that is, "decentralized finance").

During a two-hour interview, Trumps offered only two main points about their new project, stating that it would not give early investors a preferential say in the project's governance and it would include a “stablecoin,” or digital currency whose value is correlated with the US dollar.

Donald Trump opens about Barron's crypto wallet

Donald Trump, however, give his sons, particularly Barron, credit for enlightening him to the possibilities of cryptocurrency, calling the latter a “blockchain wizard.”

Hailing his youngest and only son with Melania, the GOP presidential candidate said, Barron, who recently joined NYU, “knows so much about this.”

“Barron's a young guy, but he knows – he talks about his [crypto] wallet, he's got four wallets or something, and I'll say ‘what is a wallet?’ But he knows it inside out,” Trump said.

He went on to admit that the younger generation knows thing much better than older people. “But I have a lot of respect for them. They've shown great judgement, all of them,” he concluded.

He further emphasised how crucial it is for the United States to spearhead crypto innovation in order to stay ahead of other countries. He reiterated China will take the lead in the cryptocurrency ecosystem if America does not.