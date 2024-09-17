Joe Biden holds ‘cordial’ phone call with Donald Trump after second assassination attempt; Here's what POTUS told him

US President Joe Biden spoke with GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump in a “cordial” phone call on Monday, following another assassination attempt on him. The phone call came a day after the former President blamed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' "rhetoric" for attempts on his life. Joe Biden expressed his relief that Donald Trump is safe and the ex-President in return thanked him for the call.(AP)

Biden expressed his relief that Trump is safe and the ex-President in return thanked him for the call.

“President Biden just spoke with former President Trump, and conveyed his relief that he is safe. The two shared a cordial conversation and former President Trump expressed his thanks for the call,” stated an email quoting a White House official on Monday,

During his speech at the National HBCU Week Conference in Philadelphia, Biden mentioned the country's history of political violence and how it has “suffered” from assassination attempts.

Trump blames Biden, Harris after assassination attempt, alleges they are ‘destroying’ US

On Monday, Trump appeared in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital discussing the Sunday incident, which came after the attempted assassination on him during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

“[Ryan Wesley Routh] believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it. Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country—both from the inside and out.”

On Sunday, the Republican presidential hopeful for 2024 was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. US Attorney Markenzy Lapointe stated in a press conference on Monday that a US Secret Service agent observed what looked to be a rifle “poking out of the tree line” while policing the golf club's perimeter. Lapointe was referring to claims made in a complaint against Routh.

The Secret Service man then fired toward the rifle, according to Lapointe.

Routh then tried to run away from the scene but was subsequently caught in Martin County, Florida, which is located north of Palm Beach County. Lapointe stated that the FBI is probing the matter as a potential “assassination attempt” on Trump's life.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated during the same press conference on Monday that Trump's Mar-a-Lago is currently protected to the “highest level it could possibly be.”

According to reports, Routh backed Trump in the 2016 election. However, in 2020, Routh wrote on social media that he was “disappointed” with Trump and that he was relieved that the president would step down, writing, “I will be glad when you gone.”