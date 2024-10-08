Elon Musk clarifies he’s got no regrets over sick post about killing 'puppet' Kamala Harris

Elon Musk clarified about the assassination post he made against US President Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris following second attempt on GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump's life. Offering more details to Carlson, Elon Musk, who has endorsed Trump in the 2024 White House race, said that some people misinterpreted his remarks as he was calling people to assassinate her(AP)

“Why they want to kill Donald Trump?” he asked in a post on X. “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” the Tesla CEO added with a pondering face emoji.

On Monday, Musk appeared for an interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on X, where he was questioned over the controversy.

"What do you achieve? Nothing. They’ll just put in another puppet,” he told Carlson during a lengthy sit down.

“It’s deeply true,” the host, who is also a Trump supporter, agreed.

Musk quips ‘no one tries to assassinate a puppet’

Musk's remarks came after alleged would-be gunman Ryan Wesley Routh was seen reportedly pointing a rifle through the fence at Trump's Florida golf course, where Trump was playing a round.

According to authorities, Routh fled the area after Secret Service personnel spotted him. However, he was caught soon after

Musk deleted his comments after causing a stir on social media.

He later said one lesson he has learned that “just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on X.” The billionaire did not stop there as he went on to say that “Turns out that jokes are way less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is in plain text.”

Offering more details to Carlson, the SpaceX CEO, who has endorsed Trump in the 2024 White House race, said that some people misinterpreted his remarks as he was calling people to assassinate her. “But I was like…doesn’t it seem strange that no one has even bothered to try,” he quipped.

“No one tries to assassinate a puppet,” Musk added.

Musk joined Trump when he made his comeback to Butler on Saturday, The Tesla CEO introduced himself as a member of “Dark MAGA” and warned that if Harris and Tim Walz win the November election, the future of the nation is in jeopardy. Musk further stated that he would be “willing to serve” in a potential second Trump administration.