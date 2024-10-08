Elon Musk adds Epstein twist to US polls, claims billionaires supporting Kamala Harris because they are scared

During the 108-minute X interview with former CNN host Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk said that some of the billionaires, like Reid Hoffman and Bill Gates supporting VP Kamala Harris, are afraid that if Donald Trump wins, he will release the Jeffrey Epstein list. “Some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of a Trump win,” he said. Elon Musk, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, discussed fears among billionaires supporting Kamala Harris about potential prison time if she loses to Trump.(X/Tucker Carlson)

“Do you think Reid Hoffman's uncomfortable?” Carlson asked Musk, who replied, “Yes and Gates.”

Musk went on to muse about the possibility of facing prison time if Trump lost the election. “I’m f***ed,” he laughed.

“It does seem that way,” Carlson, laughing hysterically, agreed.

“I’m like, ‘How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don’t know,’” the Tesla boss quipped.

Musk supported Trump following the July 13 assassination attempt on the ex-president and stood with the Republican candidate Saturday at the latter’s rally in Butler, Pa., near the scene of the attempted hit.

“I have no plausible deniability. I’ve been trashing Kamala nonstop,” he said and clarified that he was mocking “the machine that the Kamala puppet represents.”

Musk clarifies why he posted Harris ‘assassination’ post

The Tesla boss also addressed the backlash surrounding a controversial post he made on X (formerly Twitter), where he joked about the lack of assassination attempts on President Joe Biden and Harris. “I made a joke that no one’s even trying to kill Kamala because it’s pointless. What do you achieve? Nothing. They’ll just put in another puppet,” Musk explained to Carlson, who agreed with “It’s deeply true.”

The X post was eventually deleted after the Secret Service launched an investigation into the matter. Musk clarified in a second post that, “One lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on X.”

“Turns out that jokes are way less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is in plain text.”

Ahead in the interview with Carlson, Musk expressed surprise at how “Some people interpreted it as I was calling for people to assassinate her, but I was like… doesn’t it seem strange that no one has even bothered to try.”

“No one tries to assassinate a puppet.”