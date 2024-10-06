Elon Musk dances at Butler rally, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke: Says, ‘Prez Trump must win to…’

At a packed rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Elon Musk took the stage alongside Donald Trump, dancing to cheers from the crowd before throwing his full support behind the former president. Sporting an all-black outfit and a custom MAGA hat, he urged the overwhelming crowd that came to support the Republican candidate to vote, declaring, "President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution and democracy in America." Elon Musk rallied support for Donald Trump at a packed Pennsylvania event, emphasizing the need to vote for Trump to uphold democracy(X)

The Tesla CEO's remarks came just months after an assassination attempt on Trump at the same venue, with Musk using the moment to rally voters ahead of the upcoming election.

Elon Musk addresses Trump’s crowd at Butler

After wrapping up his speech, Donald Trump welcomed the Tesla owner on stage to address the crowd. “President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America,” Musk stated. He took brutal jabs at the Democratic Party and their candidates, including current President Joe Biden, while praising Trump at the same venue where a bullet grazed Trump’s ear on July 13 as he dodged an assassination attempt. Excited Musk further screamed, “Vote! Vote! Vote! Fight! Fight! Fight!"

Taking a swipe at Joe Biden, he continued, “We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot! Fight! Fight! Fight!.”

Sporting a black Maga hat, the Space X ceo joked, “I’am not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA.” The tech mogul, who threw his support behind Trump on the same day the former president was shot—his bloodied face and bleeding ear making headlines for days—has since been a vocal advocate for the Republican candidate and his agenda, even joining efforts to fundraise for him.

Musk grooves and Trump delivers

Donald Trump stormed back onto the political scene at a rally in Pennsylvania, bringing along Elon Musk and his running mate, JD Vance, to rally thousands of supporters to hear the Republican nominee's fiery speech. Trump wasted no time, launching a scathing critique of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' administration, particularly focusing on the ongoing immigration and economic crises.

He painted a grim picture, alleging that crime rates were declining worldwide only because gang members and criminals were being released into the United States. He echoed the same thoughts he usually shares when taking a jab at the Democratic Party, despite the claim being widely regarded as false.

“We have to have a fabulous military to protect us from evil, everything has to be the best. We have to have the best schools. We have to have a strong borders. We don’t want bad people coming in and hurting us,” Trump said. "We are going to win the greatest election in the history of our country. Maybe the greatest election of all time.”

This rally was a big deal for Elon Musk, as it was his first time sharing the stage with Trump since endorsing him in July. He brought the energy, dancing and jumping around to get the crowd hyped. Musk called Trump "brave" and even touched on the recent assassination attempt against him.

