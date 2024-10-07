Redditors think Elon Musk is committing felony with his $47 payout petition

Since appearing at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Elon Musk, who has been endorsing the former President for quite a while now, apparently offers money to those who will refer registered voters from swing states to sign. And Redditors cited that the Tesla boss committed a “Felony” as “Federal law prohibits paying people to vote, or register to vote.” Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) speaks on stage as he joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Musk offers $47 for signing a petition

Following the rally, the Tesla boss took his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to promote a petition advocating for the First and Second Amendments. The petition, which was linked to a campaign called “Elon's America PAC,” offers financial incentives for those who refer registered voters from swing states to sign in support of gun rights and free speech.

The post read, “Elon's America PAC is offering $47 for EACH registered voter you refer in a swing state that signs this petition.” Attached to this post was a virtual flyer titled “Petition in Favor of Free Speech and the Right to Bear Arms: The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.”

The flyer elaborated on the program, encouraging people to sign the petition to show support for the Constitution, specifically the First and Second Amendments. It also detailed that participants would receive $47 for every registered voter they referred from key swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. The program aims to gather one million signatures by October 21, 2024, and Musk happily endorsed the initiative. He added, “For every person you refer who is a swing state voter, you get $47! Easy money.”

Redditors ask for an FBI visit to Musk's house

Like one user cited, “Elon Musk's pinned comment on X is an offer to pay people to sign a petition, which requires the signer to register to vote. This is a FELONY. Federal law prohibits paying people to vote, or register to vote,” while another posted, “report this to federal elections commission I guess, though with gutless garland and a bent scotus, may not do any good.”

One Redditor speculated, “He knows. He wants the government to stop him so he can cry censorship and democratic DOJ interference. That's the point.”

“The FBI needs to pay a visit to him & his mom...” another chimed in.

Musk's attendance was huge; this was both due to an assassination attempt on Trump, who is now the former President, and pure hype. This was the spot where Matthew Crook tried to assassinate the ex-prez and ended up grazing his ear with a bullet.

During his speech at the rally, Musk discussed the importance of registering for the upcoming voting cycle. “We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot!” he said.

“President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America,” he stated later in the speech, and added, “Vote! Vote! Vote! Fight! Fight! Fight!”