Elon Musk's new display picture on X after attending Trump's rally sends netizens into frenzy: 'You're the Goat'

Billionaire Elon Musk posted a new display picture on X in which he was seen donning a “Make America Great Again” cap and the American flag in the background. Tesla CEO's latest move comes after he expressed support for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania rally where he stole the limelight with his iconic jump. Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) speaks on stage as he joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Musk joined Trump during his election campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania -- the same venue where he became the target of an assassination attempt on 13 July.

The billionaire wore the same cap at Trump's rally where he leaped and moved across the stage happily to support the Republican leader.

On the stage, the X owner quipped about being “not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA”, receiving a thunderous applause from the crowd.

Addressing the crowd, Musk declared that Trump must “win to preserve the Constitution” and to “preserve democracy in America.”

Trump acknowledged Musk's presence at the event by hailing him as an “incredible guy”.

In response, the billionaire mocked US President Joe Biden, stating: “We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who is fist pumping after getting shot.”

Netizens react to Musk's new display picture

Meanwhile, several netizens on X reacted to the latest display picture, which has garnered over 31.7 million views.

“Who loves Elon and President Trump?” one of his followers asked.

“I gotta get one of those hats. Who else will be getting one?” another chimed in.

Meanwhile, Barron Trump's pal Bo Loudon noted that it was an honour to meet Musk during the former President's rally in Butler. He declared, “You're the GOAT!”

Also Read: Elon Musk's mother accused of encouraging her followers to commit federal crime, netizens alert FBI: ‘This is illegal’

“I can't wait to cast my FIRST EVER VOTE not only for Donald Trump, but for the creation of the “Department Of Government Efficiency”, as well!” he added.

Meanwhile, one X user complaint to Musk, saying that “this is discrimination.”

“If I change my profile pic my Bluetick disappears for 3 days and for you rules don't apply?” the user asked.