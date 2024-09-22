Elon Musk calls out Vinod Khosla for ‘no plebs allowed’ sign on public beach, plans a BBQ party there

Tech billionaire Elon Musk called out venture capitalist Vinod Khosla for not allowing "plebs" on a public beach near his home. This comes after Khosla slammed Elon Musk over his climate-talk tutorial with Donald Trump. In August, he said his thoughts about CO2 ppm (parts per million) levels and their consequences were "dumb". Elon Musk made a post about Vinod Khosla's "no plebs allowed" beach sign. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In a post, Musk wrote, "Wow, so crazy that @vkhosla put this sign on a public beach." He also added a picture of the sign board that reads "no plebs allowed". (Also Read: Elon Musk’s blunder: Billionaire calls his social media platform Twitter instead of X)

In a following comment, Musk mentioned that Vinod plans to send tens of thousands of unvetted migrants to small towns throughout America, but he didn’t even want to let the public walk on his beach."

In another comment, the tech billionaire added, "I’m throwing a party on Vinod’s beach! For cuisine, I’m thinking BBQ."

According to the reports, the Khosla paid an astounding $32.5 million for a beachfront home back in 2008. In order to prevent the general public from using that access point to get to the beach, he soon after placed a gate on the road that descends to the cove. Considering that Khosla owns the land, his attorneys argue that the gate is lawful; yet, there are many who disagree. Following a protracted legal struggle, the case reached the US Supreme Court in 2018, when the justices decided not to consider Khosla's appeal, upholding a lower court decision. (Also Read: Elon Musk breaks down how X's algorithm really works and why it gets it wrong)

The California organisation Surfrider Foundation, which promotes beach and ocean conservation, won that decision. Additionally, Khosla is also facing opposition from the State Lands Commission, a government organisation in California, over his plans to close the beach to the public.