Elon Musk breaks down how X's algorithm really works and why it gets it wrong

Social media algorithms are something that people want to be set to according to their area of interest. While majorly the algorithm works and shows what interests an individual, at times, it might throw completely unrelated content on your timeline. Recently, tech billionaire Elon Musk revealed how the algorithm works on X works. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, shared how the algorithm works on the social media platform. (REUTERS)

"The 𝕏 algorithm assumes that if you interact with content, you want to see more of that content. One of the strongest signals is if you forward 𝕏 posts to friends, it assumes you like that content a lot, because it takes effort to forward. Unfortunately, if the actual reason you forwarded the content to friends was because you /were outraged by it, we are currently not smart enough to realise that," wrote Elon Musk in his post. (Also Read: Elon Musk’s blunder: Billionaire calls his social media platform Twitter instead of X)

This post was shared on September 2. Since being posted, it has gained close to 10 million views. The share also has more than 79,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post and added their reactions. (Also Read: ‘Please, don’t take this historic moment for granted': Twitter CEO's message to employees on rebranding to 'X')

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Speaking of X, in-app search needs a lot of work, and I think some sort of integration with Grok would be very useful For example, I wanted to find a video of a meme I wanted to send to someone. I couldn't find the meme by typing what it was on 𝕏 search, but when I asked Grok about the same meme, it quoted posts using the meme. Grok's explore feature has been exceptional. Now I want elements of it included in search results somehow."

Another X user added, "I love that X continues to adapt the algo and support all users, including smaller accounts. Premium is so worth it when you make it all back and some in ad revenue."

"The X algorithm was amazing in December of 2022 and June of 2023. That was the pinnacle of greatness. It’s been downhill since then for a few reasons. Right now, it’s the least effective it’s ever been. It was pretty good about a month ago, too," commented a third.