‘Please, don’t take this historic moment for granted': Twitter CEO's message to employees on rebranding to 'X'

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 25, 2023 04:25 PM IST

As part of the rebranding, Twitter has already changed its iconic blue bird logo to ‘X,’ and typing x.com redirects to Twitter.

Ahead of Twitter's rebranding to ‘X’ – the company has already moved on from the iconic blue bird logo and is using an ‘X’ instead – CEO Linda Yaccarino, in a letter to employees, said they were writing ‘history,’ and the moment ‘should not be taken for granted.’

Musk invited his 149 million followers to suggest an X logo, then chose one of the designs and made it his new profile picture. (Twitter/@Elonmusk)
Musk invited his 149 million followers to suggest an X logo, then chose one of the designs and made it his new profile picture. (Twitter/@Elonmusk)

“Please don't take this moment for granted. You're writing history, and there's no limit to our transformation. And everyone, is invited to build X with us,” Yaccarino wrote in the letter accessed by CNBC.

Recalling Twitter's arrival on the scene in 2006, she noted how the platform made a ‘lasting impression’ on the world, and ‘changed the speed at which people accessed information.’

‘X,’ added the CEO, will ‘impress the world all over again.’

She continued: ‘With X, we serve our entire community of users and customers by working tirelessly to preserve free expression and choice, create limitless interactivity, and create a marketplace that enables the economic success of all its participants. The best news is we’re well underway. Everyone should be proud of the pace of innovation over the last nine months."

Even as ‘X’, Twitter will continue to delight its community with new experiences in audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking, Yaccarino's letter stated.

She concluded her message by stating that she, as well as owner Elon Musk, will work across every team and partner ‘to bring X to the world.’

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

