Elon Musk's mother accused of encouraging her followers to commit federal crime, netizens alert FBI: ‘This is illegal’

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest billionaire, endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 White House race, with the ex-president embracing him and his intelligence on several occasions. However, Trump's adoration for him hit another speed bump on Saturday when Musk's mother was charged with inciting her social media followers to commit voter fraud. Elon Musk with his mother Maye Musk.(Twitter)

Over the weekend, the GOP Presidential contender held a rally in Pennsylvania, but he had to postpone the event due to a medical emergency. Last night, Musk was jeered by the crowd for his “low energy” performance after Trump invited him to the platform.

Before his appearance at Trump's rally, Musk made the following announcement on his social media platform X.

“Super important to get all your friends and family to register to vote,” the Tesla CEO tweeted. “Georgia’s registration deadline is Monday!!”

Later, Musk's mom, Maye Musk, took to the X and shared his son's post, suggesting her American followers that they do not need to register to vote.

“The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote,” she said in her post. “On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too,” she added, prompting sharp reaction from the social media users.

Musk's mother faces immense backlash

Civil right lawyer Andrew C. Laufer declared, “That is illegal,” asking Musk's mother if she has any reliable proof that Democrats are using that tactic.

Echoing similar views, another attorney Tirah Att said, “I’m not sure if you thought you were making a joke, but if so, it’s not particularly amusing.”

“This is just Shameful! Elon Musk's mother is telling MAGA to commit VOTER FRAUD!” a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, several users tagged the FBI and other law enforcement organisations.

“Yo Community Notes… You're desperately needed on Elon's unglued mother, Maye Musk. This is most certainly illegal and I can't wait for her to get sued for when people are jailed for taking her bad advice,” another stated,

Blasting Musk's family past immigration status, one person quipped, “Can we deport them both?”