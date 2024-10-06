Elon Musk gives autograph to a teary-eyed boy at Trump rally thanks to a Good Samaritan

A young boy’s day was made at Donald Trump’s second rally in Butler Pennsylvania. The kid wanted Elon Musk’s autograph and a Good Samaritan stepped in to fulfill this wish of the boy. Musk was also present at the rally in Butler where Trump’s first assassination attempt took place. The former president returned to the assassination attempt site roughly three months after the incident took place. A young boy's tears turned to joy at Trump's Butler rally when a Good Samaritan helped him obtain Elon Musk's autograph.(@ForgiatoBlow47/X)

Young boy gets teary-eyed over Elon Musk

A young boy was crying at the Trump rally as he wanted the SpaceX owner’s signature on a picture of the Tesla Cybertruck. When a man noticed this young kid in tears, he offered to help him get the signature. The man guided the kid towards Musk and helped him to get the much-wanted autograph.

In a memorable moment, the Tesla CEO also signed the picture for the kid which he will surely never forget. The man who helped the child posted a video of the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “I Saw This Young Kid Crying Because He Wanted To Get Elon Musk To Sign His Picture Of A Cyber Truck. So I Told Him Come With Me & Brought Him Over To Elon & Got Hit Signed Thanks Again Elon This Kid Will Never Forget This Moment."

Netizens react to the sweet gesture

This act of kindness melted hearts across the internet as netizens reacted to the video of the child receiving Musk's autograph. A user on X replied to the clip and wrote, “He will never forget that moment thanks to you. And Elon was really nice to do that.” A second user wrote, “I love this! Very sweet of both of you. You made that kid's year.” A third user wrote, “This is what America is all about going above and beyond for our fellow Americans. Thank you, @elonmusk, for making this kid's dream come true.”

Another user wrote, “This is MAGA. This is Team Humanity. This is what being an American is all about!” while a user wrote, “MAGA really is like a big family.”