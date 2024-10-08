Elon Musk says he is ‘all in’ on Donald Trump during Tucker Carlson interview: ‘If Trump loses, I’m…’

Elon Musk ramped up his public support for Donlad Trump during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The Tesla and SpaceX boss told Carlson that he is "all in" on the former president. Elon Musk says he's ‘all in’ on Donald Trump during Tucker Carlson interview (Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Expressing his concerns about Trump potentially losing the election, Musk told Carlson at one point, “If [Trump] loses, I’m f**ked.”

Musk’s interview comes days after he appeared alongside Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. He expressed his support for the former president at the site where Trump survived an assassination attempt. At the rally, Musk appeared on thestage to loud cheers, joking he is “not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA.” He was seen dancing at the rally, showing his strong support for the former president.

‘I'm like, all in, baby’

"My view is that if Trump doesn't win this election, it's the last election we're going to have," Musk said during the interview.

Musk said that he believes "illegals," or migrants, were being transported to a few key states deliberately, where they would become Democrat voters if they are granted citizenship. "Now these swing-state margins are sometimes ten- twenty-thousand votes. So what happens if you put hundreds of thousands of people into each swing state?” he said.

Musk added, “So my prediction is, if there's another four years of a Dem administration, they will legalize so many illegals that... the next election there won't be any swing states, and this will be a single-party country.”

Musk told Carlson that he has his full backing behind Trump. "If he loses, it's going to be hard for you to pretend you never supported him," said Carlson.

"I'm like, all in, baby," replied.

"How long do you think my prison sentence is gonna be?" Musk said, poking fun at the idea of how the tables would turn against him under a Democratic administration. "Will I see my children? I don't know."