Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Netizens laud Elon Musk's 'iconic' image with Donald Trump at PA rally: ‘A photo for the history books’

BySumanti Sen
Oct 06, 2024 07:17 AM IST

On Saturday, October 5, Donald Trump returned to the site of his assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, where he was joined by Elon Musk.

Social media users have showered praises on a photo of Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania, with some calling it “iconic.” On Saturday, October 5, the former president returned to the site of his assassination attempt, where he was joined by Musk.

Netizens laud Elon Musk's 'iconic' image with Donald Trump at PA rally (Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)
Netizens laud Elon Musk's 'iconic' image with Donald Trump at PA rally (Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Musk took the stage to loud cheers, joking he is “not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA.” He was seen dancing at the rally, showing his unwavering support for Trump.

One photo that has gone viral shows Musk shaking a leg, with his hands in the air, as Trump stands in front of the microphone. X user Collin Rugg shared the photo, with the caption, “A photo for the history books.”

‘This election has delivered us some of the most iconic photos in American history’

Many commented on the photo, with one user saying, “A day to remember!” “This is iconic,” one user said, while another wrote, “Genuine love for our country. Fight! Fight! Fight! Vote! Vote! Vote!” One wrote, “This is pure happiness. Elon deserves it!”

“This election has delivered us some of the most iconic photos in American history,” one user said, while another wrote, “Dude, in about a decade's time kids are going to have some pretty dope history books to read, I mean a little confusing, but dope.” “An unstoppable team of Trump and Elon,” one user said. Another wrote, “Kid in a candy store. I love it.”

At the rally, Musk told the audience that Trump “must win to preserve the Constitution.” “He must win to preserve democracy in America,” he added.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO praised the former president, and also took shots at Joe Biden and fellow democrats. “You know, the true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire. And we had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot,” Musk said.

Musk also urged Americans to “register to vote.” Get everyone you know — and everyone you don’t know. Drag them to register to vote,” he added.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On