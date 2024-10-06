Netizens laud Elon Musk's 'iconic' image with Donald Trump at PA rally: ‘A photo for the history books’

Social media users have showered praises on a photo of Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania, with some calling it “iconic.” On Saturday, October 5, the former president returned to the site of his assassination attempt, where he was joined by Musk. Netizens laud Elon Musk's 'iconic' image with Donald Trump at PA rally (Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Musk took the stage to loud cheers, joking he is “not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA.” He was seen dancing at the rally, showing his unwavering support for Trump.

One photo that has gone viral shows Musk shaking a leg, with his hands in the air, as Trump stands in front of the microphone. X user Collin Rugg shared the photo, with the caption, “A photo for the history books.”

‘This election has delivered us some of the most iconic photos in American history’

Many commented on the photo, with one user saying, “A day to remember!” “This is iconic,” one user said, while another wrote, “Genuine love for our country. Fight! Fight! Fight! Vote! Vote! Vote!” One wrote, “This is pure happiness. Elon deserves it!”

“This election has delivered us some of the most iconic photos in American history,” one user said, while another wrote, “Dude, in about a decade's time kids are going to have some pretty dope history books to read, I mean a little confusing, but dope.” “An unstoppable team of Trump and Elon,” one user said. Another wrote, “Kid in a candy store. I love it.”

At the rally, Musk told the audience that Trump “must win to preserve the Constitution.” “He must win to preserve democracy in America,” he added.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO praised the former president, and also took shots at Joe Biden and fellow democrats. “You know, the true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire. And we had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot,” Musk said.

Musk also urged Americans to “register to vote.” Get everyone you know — and everyone you don’t know. Drag them to register to vote,” he added.