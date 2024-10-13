Barron Trump's alleged ‘first girlfriend’ spills they split months after graduating NY private school

Barron Trump's alleged ex-girlfriend has revealed how they went their separate ways months after graduating. Maddie, a TikTok user (@maddatitude) who claims to have been Donald Trump's son's first girlfriend, dished in a bombshell video that she attended the same private school in New York as Barron. Barron Trump stands on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP)

“For those asking, I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf. When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save my bae,” Maddie exclaimed in a 2020 clip that lent a glimpse at the younger selves of her and Barron. The grade-school years’ picture of them as children appears to be a school photo at the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York's Upper West Side, as reported by Daily Mail.

President-elect Donald Trump, left, arrives to speak at an election night rally with his son Barron and wife Melania, in New York, Nov. 9, 2016.(AP)

In the video, Maddie shared visual proof of her visit to the White House alongside Barraon to support her claims. The picture captures her and her classmates posing next to ex-POTUS Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the Oval Office. The young couple supposedly broke up due to the long distance, as Barron eventually went on to attend Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, having moved to Florida for his high school years. Barron’s reported girlfriend also referred to him as “the nicest” in the comments of her video.

Barron Trump's alleged ‘first girlfriend’ appears to have been a part of the group of kids who went to the White House in 2017

Maddie’s story aligns with a 2017 Page Six exclusive report suggesting Barron took his classmates to meet his father and tour the White House. At the time, the outlet stated that about 80 children from Barron’s Upper West Side school went to Washington, D.C., on a bus, accompanied by their teachers and Secret Service agents. Barron was 11 years old at the time of the 2017 meet-up.

Barron Trump's alleged 'first girlfriend' shares proof to support her claims that she visited the White House alongside him and their then-classmates years ago. (@maddatitude on TikTok)

Yet another resurfaced video shows Maddie’s selfie with the former president, which she claims to have clicked despite her parents advising against it. The picture was reportedly taken at her and Barron’s fifth-grade graduation.

After his time at the Upper West Side school, Barron reportedly transferred to St Andrews School in Potomac, Virginia. During those years, Donald Trump was the sitting president. His son eventually switched to the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, after he lost the 2020 election. In September 2024, Trump’s youngest son enrolled at New York University’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan after graduating from the elite Oxbridge Academy.