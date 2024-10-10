Donald Trump laughs as Comedian Andrew Schulz asks awkward question about Barron being 'unleashed' at NYU

Donald Trump reacted to a strange question from Comedian Andrew Schulz on abortion, suggesting that his youngest son Barron, who recently joined New York University, could be impacted by the former President's policies. Donald Trump was asked if he still supports a ban on abortion since his son Barron has been “unleashed in New York City.”(AFP)

In an episode of Schulz's podcast Flagrant with Akaash Singh that aired on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he still supports a ban on abortion since his son has been “unleashed in New York City.”

So tell me, 40-year-old comedian Schulz enquired. “Tell me about this situation. Okay. Barron is 18. He’s handsome, he’s tall, he’s rich.”

“He’s got the whole ballgame, this kid,” Trump chimed in.

Schulz then went on to say that Barron is “unleashed” in New York City, asking Trump -- “Are you sure you want to reverse Roe v Wade now? I mean, maybe give him a few years, you know?”

Here's Trump's response to the question

Without responding to the host's question, Trump grinned and then defended his involvement in overturning Roe v. Wade.

He remarked, “You know, it's up to the states now” because “I believe in exceptions and all of the different things.”

Stressing several key issues like borders and ongoing wars, he said that Roe v Wade “was always about getting it back to the states.”

Trump babbled that people talk about the number of weeks, but no one wanted it in the federal government.

The comic then delved into the challenges to IVF that have arisen from overturning Roe v. Wade.

He further informed Trump about how his wife recently went through IVF to have a baby.

On this, Trump stated that he strongly supports IVF, blaming VP Kamala Harris for portraying him as an anti-IVF.

Melania shares views on abortion in her new book

His remarks follow former first lady Melania Trump's admission in her “deeply personal” new biography that she is a supporter of abortion, even though her husband played a key role in restricting access to the procedure around the US.

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life,” she mentions.