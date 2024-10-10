Donald Trump reacts to CNN's deadline for another debate against Kamala Harris: ‘There will be…’

Donald Trump on Wednesday dashed the hopes of Americans awaiting another debate between the GOP presidential contender and opponent Kamala Harris before Election Day. Trump noted that he accepted an invitation for a faceoff with Harris that would have been organised by Fox News on September 4, despite her decision to “turn it down.”(AP)

The announcement comes after CNN set a Thursday deadline for both the contenders to officially respond to an invite for an Oct. 23 debate in Atlanta.

“I won the last two debates,” Trump wrote in a lengthy all caps Truth Social post.

In his post, the former President mentioned that he participated in the CNN debate against President Joe Biden on June 27 and ABC debate against Harris on September 10 .

Trump says ‘there will be no rematch’

Trump noted that he accepted an invitation for a faceoff with Harris that would have been organised by Fox News on September 4, despite her decision to “turn it down.”

He further talked about the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz, sating that his running mate and the Ohio Senator “easily won” the battle against Harris VP. The GOP leader went on to claim that he is also “leading in the polls” and in all swing states.

Mocking Harris, he remarked, “The first thing a prizefighter does when he loses a fight is say that he ‘demands a rematch’.”

“It is very late in the process, voting has already begun – there will be no rematch!” he declared, crushing the hopes of several networks seeking to host final faceoff between Harris and Trump.

Fox News too extend invitation for debate

Earlier, Fox News too extended an invitation to Harris and Trump campaigns to ponder about October 24 and October 27 as possible dates for their final showdown before Election Day.

Jay Wallace, the CEO of the network, wrote a letter stating that the network would like to make one final pitch for the debate ahead of the November 5 election.

Fox News suggested that political anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier moderate the forum, which would have followed guidelines parallel to those of the CNN and ABC debates.