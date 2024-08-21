Trump demeans major US ally, reveals his next move as Kamala Harris rejects Fox News debate offer

Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would attend a tele-town hall hosted by Fox News in September. His statement comes after US Vice President and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris denied to participate in 4 September debate, which was set to be hosted by the American broadcaster. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (AP)

“Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox. It will take place in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Details to follow!” Trump wrote on Truth.

Trump called Harris' decision to not participate in a debate on Fox News “not surprising.” He claimed that she wouldn't be able to “defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in” and that it would be “difficult” for her to compete with him face to face.

According to the Harris campaign, Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz will take part in one vice presidential debate, while she will go ahead with two presidential debates.

ABC News will host the first debate, which takes place on September 10. The date of second debate, which is scheduled for October, has not been announced yet. Harris' campaign team stated they would think about participating in another debate following the September 10 showdown.

Trump's running mate JD Vance and Tim Walz will square off on October 1.

Also Read: Obama calls out Trump at DNC, mocks his ‘weird obsession with crowd sizes’

Trump gives appalling description of major US ally

In another post, Trump blasted the United Kingdom, saying that its streets are “full of death and destruction”. He went on to say that the United States would suffer the same fate if Kamala Harris wins the presidency.

Shortly after GOP defectors explained to Democrats at DNC in Chicago why they would rather support Harris over Trump, the former President disparaged his rival in a Truth Social tirade.

“Kamala Harris supports the Environmental Extremists’ 'NET-ZERO' Energy Policy - A Radical Left Agenda to abolish Coal, Oil, and Natural Gas, and plunge MILLIONS into Poverty,” he wrote.

Trump later targetted UK and said that “lunatics” who advocated net-zero were “currently destroying the Economies of many other Countries, including the UK.”

“Their Radical, Self-Destructive Policy has led the UK to the Worst Economic Growth since 1780, now causing Economic Chaos, Destruction, Riots, and Death in the streets of British Cities,” he remarked.

The objective of eliminating the quantity of greenhouse gases created by humans is commonly referred to as “net zero.”

The UK witnessed riots in recent weeks with protestors hurling bricks and even petrol bombs on police officers. The riots were purportedly incited by right-wing disinformation after three young girls were killed in a stabbing attack.