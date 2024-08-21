Trump blasts DNC programming as ‘lies’, but makes surprising admission about ‘nice gentleman’ Barack Obama & his wife

Donald Trump on Monday made a surprising admission, saying that he likes and “respect” former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama. Donald Trump called Barack Obama a “nice gentleman” during an interview with CNN.

“I think he's a nice gentleman, but he was very weak on trade. If you take a look at what happened to our country trade-wise, it was a disaster,” the GOP leader stated.

“I happen to like him. I respect him and I respect his wife,” he added.

As the face of the birtherism conspiracy theories against Obama, Trump has frequently retaliated against the former president.

Trump was said to be motivate to run for 45th president of the US after Obama mocked him during the 2011 White House Correspondents dinner.

Trump slams DNC programming as ‘all lies’

Meanwhile, Trump denounced the DNC's programming on Tuesday, calling it all "lies."

The former President spoke to NY POST before a Michigan gathering on local law enforcement. Despite the fact that the topic of his event was combating crime, he claimed that the DNC is all about “lies”. He went on to predict that Obama would be repeating the same lies during his keynote address on Tuesday night.

“I think it was about lies. It was lies about me, all night long they were saying things that weren't true,” the former President stated.

The DNC is hosting a formal roll call to affirm Vice President Kamala Harris' nomination. She was formally named the party's presidential nominee earlier this month.

Besides Obama and Michelle, notable Democratic lawmakers are scheduled to address the crowd on the second day of the convention.

Their address comes after Joe Biden's emotional speech on Monday in which he reflected on his time in politics and handed the torch to Harris.