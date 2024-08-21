Obama calls out Trump at DNC, mocks his ‘weird obsession with crowd sizes’: ‘We do not need four more years of…’

Former United States President Barack Obama took to the stage of the Democratic National Convention, and ripped Donald Trump as the crowd cheered. He also expressed his support for Kamala Harris, saying he is “feeling hopeful” because she is ready to step into the White House. Barack Obama calls out Donald Trump at DNC, mocks his ‘weird obsession with crowd sizes’ (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Obama told the crowd that America does not need four more years of a Donald Trump presidency. “We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos, we have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse,” he said.

Obama said the former president’s complaints are “getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.” “The childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” Obama said. “America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”

Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama, too, called out Trump. She said the former president is going to try and attack Harris in this election, which is something she and her husband have had experience with. “For years Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black,” she said.

“Who is going to tell him that the job he currently is seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” Michelle said, taking a jab at Trump’s remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists. The former president had said that immigrants are taking “Black jobs.”

Michelle also blasted Trump’s policies, including cutting health care, and said he had dug in on “ugly, misogynist, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will make people’s lives better.”