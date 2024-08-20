Illegal immigrant allegedly rapes 10-year-old boy in Mississippi, netizens blame 'terrible border czar’ Kamala Harris

An illegal immigrant from Mexico has been accused of raping a 10-year-old boy in Mississippi. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the “illegal alien” – Filiberto Gonzalez – was arrested by its deputies on August 12. Illegal immigrant Filiberto Gonzalez allegedly rapes 10-year-old boy in Mississippi (Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department)

At present, Gonzalez, 34, is in the sheriff’s custody pending his upcoming hearing, New York Post reported. His hearing will be on two charges of rape. It is unclear when the suspect entered the United States, and where.

Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., said the Biden-Harris administration is responsible for the alleged rape. “The Biden-Harris Administration’s border crisis is destroying lives! We need to return to the strong border policies of the Trump Administration,” Kelly wrote on X.

‘She is a terrible border czar’

The X account Trump War Room shared the news, where many took to the comment section to blast Kamala Harris.

“Kamala’s America. She is a terrible border czar,” one user commented, while another questioned, “How many children have to be raped before We Close the Border @kamalaHQ @VP @KamalaHarris ?? Real question Mrs Harris how many ??” One angry user wrote, “Harris says let em in!!!”

“Everyday every single day I see multiple stories like this on the news,” one user wrote, while another said of Harris, “And she will keep importing many more if she gets elected”. “This is why we need Trump. This shouldn't have happened it's sick,” one user wrote. Another said, “Close the border now. Protect our children. This is outrageous illegal behavior by another illegal border crosser. When are Americans going to stand up! We cannot sit back any longer and look the other way.”

This incident comes just days after a homeless woman was allegedly raped at knifepoint by a migrant in Brooklyn. The 46-year-old woman broke her silence recently, saying she felt the suspect with a sex assault history was trying to kill her. 24-year-old Nicaraguan migrant Daniel Davon-Bonilla was charged with the assault.