Harris campaign condemns Trump's Medal of Honor remark as veterans slam ex-prez

Donald Trump is facing severe backlash for his controversial remark on the prestigious Medal of Honor. The former president left veterans furious after saying that the Presidential Medal of Freedom is “much better” than the highest US military decoration. Kamala Harris' campaign also condemned his remarks in a statement, saying Trump “knows nothing about service to anyone.” Kamala Harris' campaign slammed Donald Trump's Medal of Honor remark(AP)

Trump's Medal of Honor remark leaves veterans furious

Trump compared the two awards during a press conference at his golf club in New Jersey on Thursday. The ex-president claimed that the civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, is “actually much better, because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, that’s soldiers ‒ they’re either in very bad shape, because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead.”

In response to his insensitive remarks, Al Lipphardt, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said in a statement, “These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also crassly characterizes the sacrifices of those who have risked their lives above and beyond the call of duty.”

Kamala Harris' campaign slams Trump's comments

Meanwhile, Harris' campaign echoed similar feelings as a spokesperson said that the voters “owe it to our service members” not to elect Trump. “Donald Trump knows nothing about service to anyone or anything but himself,” Sarafina Chitika said.

“For him to insult Medal of Honor recipients, just as he has previously attacked Gold Star families, mocked prisoners of war, and referred to those who lost their lives in service to our country as ‘suckers’ and ‘losers,’ should remind all Americans that we owe it to our service members, our country, and our future to make sure Donald Trump is never our nation’s commander in chief again.”