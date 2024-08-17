Anna Paulina takes brutal swipe at Kamala Harris amid MAGA swimsuit controversy, ‘I will do…’

Anna Paulina Luna is standing her ground amid the MAGA swimsuit controversy. The Florida representative recently came under fire after a 2016 video of her posing in a blue swimsuit resurfaced online. In response to the criticism, she decried liberals for failing to protect women's rights. Rep. Anna Paulina takes a brutal swipe at Kamala Harris amid MAGA swimsuit controversy

During her Friday appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, Luna sharply contrasted her and Kamala Harris' stances on women's rights. “You know what's interesting is that they actually try to use it against me and hit me on it,” she said in reference to the criticism surrounding her now-viral swimsuit video. “But, you know, I'm going to lean into it,” she added.

The GOP leader blamed liberals for ruining women's sports by allowing “men” to compete alongside females. “I can actually define a woman, you know, while they are trying to erase motherhood, while they are trying to call mothers ‘chest-feeders’, while they are trying to put literally men in women's sports, which by the way, kudos to the supreme court for making the correct decision and protecting women's sports today,” Luna said.

Luna continued, “But while they are trying to do all that, they are going to then attack me for wearing a swimsuit.” “I represent a wonderful, beautiful community here in Florida in Pinellas County. We have some of the best beaches in the world. I make no apologies for that, but what I will tell you is that I will do everything to fight for women in this country, more than Kamala Harris,” she added.

This is not the first time that the Republican congresswoman has called out liberals on gender issues amid the swimsuit controversy. On Wednesday, Luna took to X, formerly Twitter, to assert that she is “biologically a woman” while admitting to wearing swimsuits. “I’m confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman,” she wrote. In a separate tweet, Luna hilariously jibed at Democrats, saying, “I have a confession to make since the TikTok Democrats are onto me: I wear bikinis to the beach and mineral sunscreen.”