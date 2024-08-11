Kamala Harris endorses tip tax exemption, echoing Republican's proposal: ‘Just copied my policy,’ says Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris showed her support for removing the tax on tips, agreeing with Donald Trump’s stance on the matter, during her visit to Nevada on Saturday, August 10. Nevada could prove to be a crucial state in the upcoming presidential elections and Harris supported the idea of eliminating the tax on tips to build security of votes with the service workers. (FILES) (COMBO) Kamala Harris supported elimination of tax on tips, a policy first mentioned by Trump, in Nevada. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Harris supports the exemption of tax on tips

Harris finished her multi-day tour alongside her teammate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz when she spoke of her support for the elimination of tax on tips in Nevada. She said, “It is my promise to everyone here when I am president we will continue to fight for working families, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” as reported by Reuters.

She further added to bring down the consumer prices as she will “take on big corporations that engage in illegal price-gouging” and vowed to go after the corporate landlords who unnecessarily raise rents on the working class. She also promised to keep big pharmaceutical companies in check to bring down the medical drug prices.

Harris agreed with the statement which was made by Trump first in his rally in Las Vegas in June. After the VP’s statement, Trump wrote in Truth Social App, “Kamala Harris, whose 'Honeymoon' period is ENDING... just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy.” He further claimed, “The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes!”

The official Democratic Party’s presidential nominee visited the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona alongside Walz for campaigning as the three states are known to swing between the Democrats and the Republicans in elections. According to a campaign official, she will visit San Francisco to attend a fundraiser with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her home state on Sunday and the event is expected to raise $12 million with a crowd of 700 people.

Harris leads Trump in polls

Kamala Harris is showing a strong lead over former President Donald Trump in recent polls, with a notable advantage in key swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Nationally, Harris is ahead by five percentage points, 42% to 37%, according to an Ipsos survey. Trump’s campaign has dismissed these results as attempts to undermine his support. The Trump campaign released a memo by chief pollster, Tony Fabrizio, which read, “Once again, we see a series of public surveys released with the clear intent and purpose of depressing support for President Trump”.

Harris, who has been actively fundraising and holding large rallies, contrasted sharply with Trump’s approach, particularly on issues like the Federal Reserve. She said she would never interfere in the Fed’s decisions opposite Trump’s statement that the president has a say over decisions made by the bank.