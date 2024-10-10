AOC issues stern warning to Kamala Harris ahead of November 5 election: 'If anyone goes near Lina Khan…’

Ahead of the November 5 election, “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has issued a stern warning to Democratic Presidential contender Kamala Harris, threatening a progressive uprising if Federal Trade (FTC) Chairperson Lina Khan is removed from her position. AOC's warning comes as Wall Street supporters of Harris, including as billionaire Mark Cuban, have pushed the US VP to fire Lina Khan due to her rigid views on business if the Democratic candidate prevails in the White House race.(Getty Images via AFP)

Taking to X, miffed AOC wrote, “Let me make this clear, since billionaires have been trying to play footsie with the ticket: Anyone goes near Lina Khan and there will be an out and out brawl.”

“And that is a promise. She proves this admin fights for working people,” she stressed, adding that eliminating her would be a “terrible” display of leadership.

Not just AOC, Sen. Bernie Sanders, 83, too echoed similar sentiments in a post on X, stating that Cuban is “wrong” and hailing Khan as the “best FTC Chair in modern history.”

“By taking on corporate greed & illegal monopolies, Lina is doing an exceptional job preventing large corporations from ripping-off consumers & exploiting workers,” he wrote, thanking Khan for what she is doing.

What Cuban has to say about Lina Khan?

Cuban, 66, is one of the well-known businessmen supporting Harris, 59. He has commended Harris for being less assertive than President Joe Biden in her intent to hike capital gains taxes and secretly urged her to soften her stance toward big companies.

Cuban recently told Semafor that he wouldn't keep Khan if he were Harris.

“By trying to break up the biggest tech companies, you risk our ability to be the best in artificial intelligence,” he stated.

Khan has developed an image for being strict when it comes to antitrust matters during her time in office, which has led to accusations that she has impeded commercial transactions.

Earlier, Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance described Khan as one of the few people in Biden-Harris administration who is “doing a pretty good job.”

It is yet to be confirmed whether Harris will retain Khan as the FTC's leader.