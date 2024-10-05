Billionaire Mark Cuban admits putting his wife Tiffany Stewart to ‘unconventional’ test before saying ‘I do’

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban in his recent interview admitted to putting his wife Tiffany Stewart on an unconventional test before their marriage to determine if she was a perfect fit for him. Mark Cuban and Tiffany Stewart exchanged vows in a Barbados ceremony in 2002(Getty)

Appearing on a “Club ShayShay podcast”, Cuban told host Shannon Sharpe that he made Stewart go to White Castle for a greasy slider to demonstrate her love for him.

“That was the test before we got married!” the “Shark Tank” star acknowledged.

“I was like, ‘We’re going to White Castle, and if you really love me, you’ll eat a White Castle burger!’ She did,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Sharpe noted that Cuban had “major paper”, which means he had been a billionaire for at least three years before considering getting married to Stewart.

All you need to know about Mark Cuban's family

The duo initially crossed paths in 1997 in a Dallas gym. At the time, Cuban was 39 years old, and Stewart was 25.

Five years later, according to People, Cuban and Stewart exchanged vows in a Barbados ceremony in 2002. Next year, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alexis. They later welcomed another daughter Alyssa in 2006 and son Jake in 2010.

Cuban, whose current net worth estimated around $5.7 billion, revealed some personal details about his parenting style in 2014, stating that he's “not the dad that comes home with a ton of presents,” despite the fact that he could afford to pamper.

Speaking to Business Insider, he revealed that he has set up some rules for kids and he advises them that “they have to be themselves” as “they can’t be Mark Cuban’s or Tiffany Cuban’s son or daughter.”

“I am the dad that says, ‘Pick that up. Take that; put it in the sink. No, you have to earn that,’” he stated.

Stressing that he doesn't want their kids to have a sense of entitlement, Cuban asserted that he wants them to identify and recognise what is special about themselves.