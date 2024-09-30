Mark Cuban warns ‘loyal’ Elon Musk about Donald Trump: ‘The day you will need him…’

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban, after defending Musk's sense of humor in a recent podcast regarding the Taylor Swift controversy, is now issuing a stark warning to the Tesla CEO to reconsider his loyalty to former President Donald Trump. FILE - Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

Cuban cautioned Musk that while he may believe his support for Trump has earned him political favours, the former president’s loyalty lies only with himself. Cuban’s remarks came in response to Musk’s increasing conspiracy theories about Democrats influencing elections, further intensifying tensions as the 2024 presidential race heats up.

Mark Cuban warns Elon Musk about Trump

“Elon, there will come a time when you need something from Donald Trump,” Cuban recently wrote to the tech billionaire. “You will think you have earned the right to ask and receive. You have been a loyal, faithful soldier for him,” he continued, reflecting on Musk’s growing alignment with the Republican candidate which includes his fundraising efforts and possibly eyeing a role in Trump’s administration if he wins. Cuban warned, “At the point you need him the most, you will find out what so many before you have learned—Trump’s loyalty is only to himself.”

While Cuban previously stated he is not friends with the tech mogul, he revealed that the two have exchanged a few texts in the past. Elon Musk, after endorsing Trump following July’s failed assassination attempt on the former president, has become increasingly active on social media, particularly on his own platform, X, where his controversial posts often drag him into controversies. Recently one such post came to Cuban’s attention.

A few days ago, Tesla owner Elon Musk took a jab at fellow billionaire and Shark Tank judge for allegedly seeking the position of SEC chair, replacing Gary Gensler, if Kamala Harris takes over thee White House. In a scathing remark on the X platform, Musk commented, "Mark Cuban is proof that even morons can become billionaires."

Elon Musk declares ‘this will be the last election if Trump misses out’

Musk’s newfound admiration for Trump is not hidden from anyone, especially in the days leading up to the 2024 presidential elections. He even hosted the former president on his X platform for a special interview, during which Trump hinted at offering Musk a White House role.

Meanwhile, Cuban’s warning followed an X post by Musk, where the SpaceX CEO declared “if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election,” adding, “far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!”

The Space X CEO suggested that if even a small portion of undocumented immigrants are granted citizenship each year, it would result in millions of new legal voters over time. He claims that Democrats are deliberately speeding up this process, specifically targeting swing states where elections are often decided by small margins.

“Moreover, the Biden/Harris administration has been flying “asylum seekers”, who are fast-tracked to citizenship, directly into swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. It is a surefire way to win every election,” he added.

Musk's brother admits ‘we were illegal immigrants’

Elon Musk, despite his self-proclaimed "pro-immigrant" stance, has been pushing for tougher rules on who can come in. As the issue remains a major topic among voters, a controversial clip from a 2013 interview featuring Elon and his brother Kimbal has resurfaced. In the interview, the Musk brothers discuss the challenges they faced as immigrants from the South, especially for Elon's business, Zip2. Kimbal made a joke about them being "illegal immigrants," but Elon brushed it off, saying it was a bit of a gray area, which got everyone laughing.

Kimbal Musk said, “When they did fund us, they realized that we were illegal immigrants.” To this, Elon Musk pointed out, “I’d say it was a gray area.