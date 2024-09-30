Donald Trump mocked for saying 'most people don't have any idea' what a phone app is: ‘How out of touch with reality…’

Donald Trump is being blasted for making an odd remark at his Wisconsin rally on Saturday, September 28. During his speech, the former president slammed the Biden administration’s border policy as a "betrayal" to Americans. Making a strange claim about migrants' tech-savviness, he said, “They have a phone app so the people can come into our country.” Donald Trump mocked for saying 'people don't have any idea' what a phone app is (Photo by JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

"These are smart immigrants, I guess, because most people don't have any idea what the hell a phone app is,” he added.

The Kamala HQ X account shared a video of Trump making the claim, with many taking to the comment section to blast him.

“How do these people listen and clap to this garbage?” one user wrote. “Another example of how out of touch with reality & the public Donald Trump really is,” one user wrote in the comment section of the above video, while another said, “His concept of "most people" explains his terrible instincts about policy.” “Senile and demented,” one user wrote, while another mocked, “Only a stable genius like Trump knows what a phone app is.”

“Wow! This guy thinks he’s so smart that he’s dumb!” one user wrote. “Trump is showing his age when he mocks that people don't know what a phone app is,” one user wrote, while another said, “By most people he's referring to himself.” Another wrote, “Omg he’s such an embarrassment”.

‘Kamala Harris can never be forgiven for her erasing our border’

Trump’s Wisconsin rally came a day after Kamala Harris visited the US-Mexico border for the first time in her presidential campaign this year. Addressing the crowd, Trump called the vice president “mentally disabled” and “mentally impaired.” He blamed Harris and Joe Biden for allowing undocumented immigrants to enter the United States, accusing some immigrants of wanting to “rape, pillage, thieve, plunder and kill the people of the United States of America.”

“There’s no greater act of disloyalty than to extinguish the sovereignty of your own nation right through your border, no matter what lies she tells,” he said. “Kamala Harris can never be forgiven for her erasing our border, and she must never be allowed to become president of the United States and Wisconsin.”