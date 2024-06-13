Who is Kimbal Musk, Tesla director in a cowboy hat and Elon Musk's brother?

Tesla shareholders are voting to ratify CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package which was voided by a court in January. The billionaire said that shareholders were voting by wide margins to approve the pay package. On the agenda for the meeting is the re-election of directors, including Elon Musk's younger brother, Kimbal. Usually seen posing in a cowboy hat, Tesla's website describes him as an entrepreneur, activist and chef.

