Who is Kimbal Musk, Tesla director in a cowboy hat and Elon Musk's brother?
Kimbal Musk grew up in South Africa with his brother before moving to Canada to pursue a business degree at Queen's University.
Tesla shareholders are voting to ratify CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package which was voided by a court in January. The billionaire said that shareholders were voting by wide margins to approve the pay package. On the agenda for the meeting is the re-election of directors, including Elon Musk's younger brother, Kimbal. Usually seen posing in a cowboy hat, Tesla's website describes him as an entrepreneur, activist and chef.
Here are top things you need to know about Kimbal Musk?
- Kimbal Musk is Elon Musk's younger brother. He grew up in South Africa with his brother before moving to Canada to pursue a business degree at Queen's University.
- Kimbal Musk turns 52 this year and is younger to Elon Musk by a year. His net worth was estimated at $700 million in 2021, as per Forbes.
- Kimal Musk owns nearly 2 million shares of Tesla, worth more than $350 million, as per the company's filing.
- He was a director of SpaceX from 2002, when it was founded, to January 2022, and served on Chipotle Mexican Grill's board between 2013 and 2019.
- The brothers also collaborated for an internet enterprise software firm Zip2 Corp which they co-founded in 1995. It was acquired by Compaq for a reported $307 million, as per the New York Times and merged into Yahoo Maps in 1999.
- Kimbal Musk also invested in his brother's online financial services firm X.com which merged with PayPal.
- He is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York City and has cofounded the Kitchen Restaurant Group which has restaurants across the United States.
